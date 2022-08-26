REI's Massive Labor Day Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% on Clothing, Outdoor Gear, Bikes and More
The REI Labor Day Sale for 2022 kicks off today with incredible deals on top-brand gear for all your upcoming fall and winter activities. Whether you have a camping trip planned or are just looking to stay cozy all season, the annual sale is one of REI's biggest savings events of the year. Shop deals on clothing and outdoor gear up to 50% off for non-members and up to 75% off for members.
Now through Monday, September 5, everything you need for camping, hiking, biking, and more outdoor adventures is discounted. In addition to REI’s in-house brand REI Co-Op, now's a great time to save on popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Beyond Yoga, Birkenstock, and Columbia among many others.
REI Co-Op members also get special offers during the Labor Day sale. Get an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item with coupon code LABOR22 at checkout. REI-branded backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and seasonal activewear are included in the deals.
Below, we've rounded up the best Labor Day 2022 deals at REI. Check out more of the best Labor Day sales on everything from furniture and mattresses to fashion and beauty.
Best Women's Clothing Deals at REI's Labor Day 2022 Sale
Shop REI deals on women's clothing from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Athleta. From watersports to snowboarding, save on jackets, leggings, joggers and more.
On chilly rock routes, the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat and blocks wind using mostly recycled materials.
Stay warm in the camp with The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie when the sun sets. This jacket offers comfort and style with its stretch-woven top layer, warmth-retaining insulation, and peached lining.
Wear these as your new go-to loungewear pants or as joggers for your next hike.
This tank top adds a pop of color to any outfit, making it perfect for layering but also comfortable enough to wear alone.
You can focus on the miles ahead with these bike shorts that stretch, breathe, and have a strategically compressive fit.
Breathable leggings with pockets big enough to hold your phone.
Sorel's women's sneakers feature a breathable design and plush, foam footbeds for all-day comfort. As if you're walking on cloud 9.
Best Men's Clothing Deals at REI's Labor Day 2022 Sale
The major deals on men's clothing are not to be missed. Warm and durable jackets from REI Co-op and Patagonia, like the Nano Puff, are on sale for up to 50% off.
The lightweight yet super warm Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat, blocks wind and lets you move freely.
You'll love the REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Jacket 2.0's tough exterior, warm interior, and stretchy fabric.
The HOKA Bondi 7 men's running shoes provide a smooth, balanced ride over any distance.
The Columbia Ridge Gates jacket keeps you dry and fights moisture inside and out. Also, this fully lined two-layer shell is made with waterproof and breathable fabric.
Adidas Terrex hiking shoes provide extended comfort on varied terrain when the plan gets adventurous. Dry or wet, ContinentalTM rubber outsoles grip slippery roots.
The North Face Winter Warm tights for men are wicking, water-repellent, and windproof.
Men can also wear bike shorts. Countless cyclists use these shorts as their gateway piece, and you'll never ride without them after you try them.
A cycling shirt that will keep you cool and visible.
Best Camping and Hiking Gear Deals at REI's Labor Day 2022 Sale
For your next camping trip or autumn hike, take advantage of the savings on water bottles, coolers, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hammocks at the REI Sale.
You can't go on a camping trip without a camping tent and a couple of sleeping bags. Well, you could, but you're more clearly adventurous than us.
The many pockets in this 24 pack will help you stay organized on a hike or travel day.
A Mountainsmith cooler is a road trip, boat trip and camping trip must.
A weather-resistant blanket is a necessity whether camping, traveling or trying to keep cozy indoors.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Labor Day Grill Sales for Fall Cookouts
The Best Labor Day Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe
UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers
Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save 25% on Labor Day Travel Gear
The 32 Best Camping Gear and Essentials for Fall Adventures
The Best Portable Grills in 2022 for Beaches, Backyard BBQs and More
Save up to 60% on Outdoor Furniture at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale
Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save up to 40% on Patio Furniture
The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022