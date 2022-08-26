The REI Labor Day Sale for 2022 kicks off today with incredible deals on top-brand gear for all your upcoming fall and winter activities. Whether you have a camping trip planned or are just looking to stay cozy all season, the annual sale is one of REI's biggest savings events of the year. Shop deals on clothing and outdoor gear up to 50% off for non-members and up to 75% off for members.

Shop REI's Labor Day Sale

Now through Monday, September 5, everything you need for camping, hiking, biking, and more outdoor adventures is discounted. In addition to REI’s in-house brand REI Co-Op, now's a great time to save on popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Beyond Yoga, Birkenstock, and Columbia among many others.

REI Co-Op members also get special offers during the Labor Day sale. Get an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item with coupon code LABOR22 at checkout. REI-branded backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and seasonal activewear are included in the deals.

Below, we've rounded up the best Labor Day 2022 deals at REI. Check out more of the best Labor Day sales on everything from furniture and mattresses to fashion and beauty.

Best Women's Clothing Deals at REI's Labor Day 2022 Sale

Shop REI deals on women's clothing from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Athleta. From watersports to snowboarding, save on jackets, leggings, joggers and more.

Best Men's Clothing Deals at REI's Labor Day 2022 Sale

The major deals on men's clothing are not to be missed. Warm and durable jackets from REI Co-op and Patagonia, like the Nano Puff, are on sale for up to 50% off.

Best Camping and Hiking Gear Deals at REI's Labor Day 2022 Sale

For your next camping trip or autumn hike, take advantage of the savings on water bottles, coolers, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hammocks at the REI Sale.

