REI's Massive Labor Day Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% on Clothing, Outdoor Gear, Bikes and More

The REI Labor Day Sale for 2022 kicks off today with incredible deals on top-brand gear for all your upcoming fall and winter activities. Whether you have a camping trip planned or are just looking to stay cozy all season, the annual sale is one of REI's biggest savings events of the year. Shop deals on clothing and outdoor gear up to 50% off for non-members and up to 75% off for members

Now through Monday, September 5, everything you need for camping, hiking, biking, and more outdoor adventures is discounted. In addition to REI’s in-house brand REI Co-Op, now's a great time to save on popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Beyond Yoga, Birkenstock, and Columbia among many others. 

REI Co-Op members also get special offers during the Labor Day sale. Get an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item with coupon code LABOR22 at checkout. REI-branded backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and seasonal activewear are included in the deals.  

Below, we've rounded up the best Labor Day 2022 deals at REI. Check out more of the best Labor Day sales on everything from furniture and mattresses to fashion and beauty

Best Women's Clothing Deals at REI's Labor Day 2022 Sale

Shop REI deals on women's clothing from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Athleta. From watersports to snowboarding, save on jackets, leggings, joggers and more. 

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's

On chilly rock routes, the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat and blocks wind using mostly recycled materials.

$229$160
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie - Women's
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie - Women's
REI
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie - Women's

Stay warm in the camp with The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie when the sun sets. This jacket offers comfort and style with its stretch-woven top layer, warmth-retaining insulation, and peached lining.

$149$74
prAna Summit Jogger Pants
prAna Summit Jogger Pants
REI
prAna Summit Jogger Pants

Wear these as your new go-to loungewear pants or as joggers for your next hike.

$95$71
Royal Robbins Tech Travel Tank Top
Royal Robbins Tech Travel Tank Top
REI
Royal Robbins Tech Travel Tank Top

This tank top adds a pop of color to any outfit, making it perfect for layering but also comfortable enough to wear alone.

$39$29
PEARL iZUMi Attack Bike Shorts
PEARL iZUMi Attack Bike Shorts - Women's
REI
PEARL iZUMi Attack Bike Shorts

You can focus on the miles ahead with these bike shorts that stretch, breathe, and have a strategically compressive fit.

$88$48
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings - Women's
REI
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings

Breathable leggings with pockets big enough to hold your phone.

$70$52
Sorel Explorer BLITZ Stride Lace Sneakers - Women's
Sorel Explorer BLITZ Stride Lace Sneakers - Women's
REI
Sorel Explorer BLITZ Stride Lace Sneakers - Women's

Sorel's women's sneakers feature a breathable design and plush, foam footbeds for all-day comfort. As if you're walking on cloud 9. 
 

$100$50
Teva ReEmber Slip-Ons
Teva ReEmber Slip-Ons - Women's
REI
Teva ReEmber Slip-Ons
$75$55

Best Men's Clothing Deals at REI's Labor Day 2022 Sale

The major deals on men's clothing are not to be missed. Warm and durable jackets from REI Co-op and Patagonia, like the Nano Puff, are on sale for up to 50% off. 

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Men's
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Men's

The lightweight yet super warm Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat, blocks wind and lets you move freely.

$199$139
REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Jacket 2.0
REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Jacket 2.0 - Men's
REI
REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Jacket 2.0

You'll love the REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Jacket 2.0's tough exterior, warm interior, and stretchy fabric.

$139$97
HOKA Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes - Men's
HOKA Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes - Men's
REI
HOKA Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes - Men's

The HOKA Bondi 7 men's running shoes provide a smooth, balanced ride over any distance.

$168$129
Columbia Ridge Gates Jacket - Men's
Columbia Ridge Gates Jacket - Men's
REI
Columbia Ridge Gates Jacket - Men's

The Columbia Ridge Gates jacket keeps you dry and fights moisture inside and out. Also, this fully lined two-layer shell is made with waterproof and breathable fabric.

$80$56
adidas Terrex Free Hiker Hiking Shoes - Men's
adidas Terrex Free Hiker Hiking Shoes - Men's
REI
adidas Terrex Free Hiker Hiking Shoes - Men's

Adidas Terrex hiking shoes provide extended comfort on varied terrain when the plan gets adventurous. Dry or wet, ContinentalTM rubber outsoles grip slippery roots.

$200$140
The North Face Winter Warm Tights - Men's
The North Face Winter Warm Tights - Men's
REI
The North Face Winter Warm Tights - Men's

The North Face Winter Warm tights for men are wicking, water-repellent, and windproof.

$89$53
PEARL iZUMi Quest Bike Shorts
PEARL iZUMi Quest Bike Shorts - Men's
REI
PEARL iZUMi Quest Bike Shorts

Men can also wear bike shorts. Countless cyclists use these shorts as their gateway piece, and you'll never ride without them after you try them.

$55$41
REI Co-op Junction Full-Zip Cycling Jersey
REI Co-op Junction Full-Zip Cycling Jersey - Men's
REI
REI Co-op Junction Full-Zip Cycling Jersey

A cycling shirt that will keep you cool and visible.

$60$30

Best Camping and Hiking Gear Deals at REI's Labor Day 2022 Sale

For your next camping trip or autumn hike, take advantage of the savings on water bottles, coolers, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hammocks at the REI Sale

Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
REI
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle

You can't go on a camping trip without a camping tent and a couple of sleeping bags. Well, you could, but you're more clearly adventurous than us.

$250$187
Gregory Resin 24 Pack
Gregory Resin 24 Pack
REI
Gregory Resin 24 Pack

The many pockets in this 24 pack will help you stay organized on a hike or travel day.

$100$63
Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler
Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler
REI
Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler

A Mountainsmith cooler is a road trip, boat trip and camping trip must.

$60$45
ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket
ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket - Double
REI
ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket

A weather-resistant blanket is a necessity whether camping, traveling or trying to keep cozy indoors.

$120$74

