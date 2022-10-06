REI's Massive Sale Is Here — Save Up to 70% on Clothing, Outdoor Gear, Bikes and More
The REI Sale kicks off today with incredible deals on top-brand gear for all your upcoming fall and winter activities. Whether you have a camping trip planned or are just looking to stay cozy all season, the annual sale is one of REI's biggest savings events of the year. Shop deals on clothing and outdoor gear up to 70% off for non-members and extra perks for members.
Now through Sunday, October 9, everything you need for camping, hiking, biking, and more outdoor adventures is discounted. In addition to REI’s in-house brand REI Co-Op, now's a great time to save on popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Beyond Yoga, Birkenstock, and Columbia among many others.
REI Co-Op members also get special offers during the sale. Get 40% off Athleta seasonal activewear and accessories as a Co-Op member.
Below, we've rounded up the best deals at the REI sale.
Best Women's Clothing Deals at REI Sale
Shop REI deals on women's clothing from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Athleta. From watersports to snowboarding, save on jackets, leggings, joggers and more.
These yoga shorts are thick and soft yet stretchy enough that you won't feel overly constricted while moving.
This tank top adds a pop of color to any outfit, making it perfect for layering but also comfortable enough to wear alone.
Breathable leggings with pockets big enough to hold your phone.
Stay warm in the camp with The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie when the sun sets. This jacket offers comfort and style with its stretch-woven top layer, warmth-retaining insulation, and peached lining.
You can focus on the miles ahead with these bike shorts that stretch, breathe, and have a strategically compressive fit.
Sorel's women's sneakers feature a breathable design and plush, foam footbeds for all-day comfort. As if you're walking on cloud 9.
Best Men's Clothing Deals at REI Sale
The major deals on men's clothing are not to be missed. Warm and durable jackets from REI Co-op and Patagonia are on sale for up to 70% off.
A comfy hoodie is useful to have on hand year-round. The Patagonia Hoodie is made with 100% recycled materials.
These hiking pants can easily be taken from the mountains to the office.
The HOKA Bondi 7 men's running shoes provide a smooth, balanced ride over any distance.
The Columbia Ridge Gates jacket keeps you dry and fights moisture inside and out. Also, this fully lined two-layer shell is made with waterproof and breathable fabric.
Adidas Terrex hiking shoes provide extended comfort on varied terrain when the plan gets adventurous. Dry or wet, ContinentalTM rubber outsoles grip slippery roots.
A cycling shirt that will keep you cool and visible.
Best Camping and Hiking Gear Deals at REI Sale
For your next camping trip or autumn hike, take advantage of the savings on water bottles, coolers, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hammocks at the REI Sale.
Stay warm and cozy with your camping partner in this double sleeping bag.
The Co-op Cycles CY 1.1 Bike is perfect for urban cycling. The tires have reflective sidewalls for enhanced visibility and it also has the capabilities for a fender and rack mount.
The REI Backpacking Bundle includes the essentials for an overnight hiking trip: a tent, a sleeping bag and a sleeping pad.
A Mountainsmith cooler is a road trip, boat trip and camping trip must.
