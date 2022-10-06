The REI Sale kicks off today with incredible deals on top-brand gear for all your upcoming fall and winter activities. Whether you have a camping trip planned or are just looking to stay cozy all season, the annual sale is one of REI's biggest savings events of the year. Shop deals on clothing and outdoor gear up to 70% off for non-members and extra perks for members.

Shop REI Sale

Now through Sunday, October 9, everything you need for camping, hiking, biking, and more outdoor adventures is discounted. In addition to REI’s in-house brand REI Co-Op, now's a great time to save on popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Beyond Yoga, Birkenstock, and Columbia among many others.

REI Co-Op members also get special offers during the sale. Get 40% off Athleta seasonal activewear and accessories as a Co-Op member.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals at the REI sale.

Best Women's Clothing Deals at REI Sale

Shop REI deals on women's clothing from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Athleta. From watersports to snowboarding, save on jackets, leggings, joggers and more.

Best Men's Clothing Deals at REI Sale

The major deals on men's clothing are not to be missed. Warm and durable jackets from REI Co-op and Patagonia are on sale for up to 70% off.

Best Camping and Hiking Gear Deals at REI Sale

For your next camping trip or autumn hike, take advantage of the savings on water bottles, coolers, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hammocks at the REI Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors

Outdoor Voices Debuts Its Coziest Fall Collection for New Adventures

15 Best Sweaters and Fleeces to Shop from Abercrombie's 30% Off Sale

Save $600 on SoulCycle's At-Home Exercise Bike Right Now

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022

Shop Amazon Fitness Deals for Fall 2022

The Best Cozy Loungewear to Wear for Fall 202

The Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers

Savage x Fenty Drops Cozy New Loungewear Collection for Fall

TikTok Is Obsessed with This Exercise Dress Dupe and It's on Sale