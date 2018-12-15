Remy Ma Welcomes Baby Girl With Papoose After 'Tough Labor'

Congrats to Remy Ma!

The rapper has welcomed her first child with husband Papoose, she announced on Instagram on Friday. "It's a girl!!" Remy, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, shared, adding, "The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoosepapoose for making me the the happiest wife on the planet🥰 #BlackLove #RemAndPap #BabyMackie #ShesMADDDDcute😢."

The little one's arrival came shortly after Papoose said his wife was having a "tough labor." "My wife is still fighting through it. She's a warrior! Keep us in your prayers!" he posted on Instagram before his daughter arrived. Papoose (real name Shamele Mackie) couldn't contain his excitement when Remy gave birth.

"I found a new love!!! Yeahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!! Thank you Queen @remyma She is beautiful!! Wowwwwwww THE GOLDEN Child IS HERE!!! #thegoldenchild 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Gonna continue, working on me. So I can be a great father," he said.

Remy, 38, is already mom to son Jayson from a previous relationship, while Papoose, 40, reportedly has three other children from previous relationships. The couple married in 2008 and revealed they were expecting their first baby together in July.

In an interview with ET last year, Remy opened up about her fertility struggles following her 2016 miscarriage. The "All the Way Up" rapper said her experiences sparked her plans to launch a foundation that will help women pay for fertility treatments.

"I had women reaching out to me telling me their stories, and I found out that 80 percent of women that have the same issue as me, can't have children because they don’t have the financial means," she explained. "I was really confused because you can use Medicaid, or other government funded programs like Planned Parenthood, to get an abortion, but there’s nothing [to financially assist] women who who would like to conceive."

"I had so much empathy [for these women] because it didn't even cross my mind when I was told how much it cost because I have it," she continued. "I never thought ‘what if I didn't have [the money]?' Until I started meeting these women and hearing their stories. These are women who are perfectly healthy, they just have had an issue where they can’t conceive, and they just can't afford it. I would like to do anything in my power to make sure that these women can have children."

