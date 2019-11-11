Love is love in the Bailey household!

On Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta,Cynthia Bailey's daughter, Noelle Robinson, told the reality star that she is sexually fluid, revealing she's interested in both men and women.

“People try to box everyone in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that,” Robinson told Bailey during a car ride. “I just like who I like, and that’s just what it is. There’s a lot of attractive guys, and there’s a lot of attractive girls.”

The 20-year-old is currently a student at Howard University, and her reality star mother was more surprised to learn that she had been dating than that she was fluid.

“Since Noelle has been in college, she told me that she thought she was fluid. I just didn’t know that she was out there being fluid … flowing,” Bailey said in an aside interview. “We all love and support Noelle. It’s just new for us. We’re just trying to get used to it.”

Bailey shares her daughter with ex Leon Robinson. She is currently engaged to Mike Hill.

“I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” Bailey said on the show. “If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”

On Sunday around the time the episode aired, Robinson posted a shot of herself in a rainbow one-piece swimsuit and heels, captioning it, "#loveislove," with heart emojis in every color.

Bailey's fiance, Hill, commented on the post with three heart emojis, writing, "Always love!!"

Over the weekend, Bailey and friends celebrated Robinson's 20th birthday with a dinner and cake at Nobu in Malibu, California, followed by a nighttime stroll on the beach.

Back in June, the mother-daughter duo attended the Pride parade in New York City together, posting photos and video from the event.

"loved celebrating #pride with my beautiful daughter @noellerobinson 🌈 #bravolovespride @formallyyoursga," Bailey captioned a shot with Robinson at the time.

