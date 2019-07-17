And then there were three…

A week after welcoming her first child, Gretchen Rossi is sharing the first photos of her and fiance Slade Smiley's newborn daughter, Skylar Gray.

"Thank you to the good Lord above for the most precious gift we have ever been given! Our perfect little miracle! 🙏🏻 ," the former Real Housewives of Orange Country star wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "Introducing our precious baby girl SKYLAR GRAY SMILEY!! @skylargray777. We took some time off social media to just bond and be with our little angel! My recovery has been really tough (headed back to the doctors now to check if I popped a stitch 🥴) This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done yet the most amazing, rewarding, incredible experience of my life!"

"I cry every five seconds it seems, either from pain, hormones, or just puré bliss looking into her sweet little eyes! Breastfeeding 24/7 as well, but she has latched on well.... thank God!" she continued. "Of course we have a million more pictures to post and I’m sorry in advance! (Proud new parents 😜) I will also start posting on my stories all the fun we have had this past week getting to bond and know her. She is one week old today and these pics were about 2 hours after she was born last Wed July 10th at 10:57am by c-section 😘❤️ She was 7lbs 1oz and 20 inches long!"

The new mom concluded by thanking her fans for their patience and understanding as she took time to recover and bond with her baby girl.

Rossi's post comes a day after she took to her Instagram Story to clap back at followers who questioned why she hadn't shared photos of her newborn.

"I got back on social today for the first time in six days after having major abdominal surgery and bringing a new life into this world, and I have to say I was not only shocked by some of the comments on my last post but super hurt and disappointed by some of your guys attitude about how I have not shared pictures quite yet, and the attitude that I owe you something," she wrote. "First let's be clear, I don't owe any of you who are making these ridiculous comments anything."

She went on to explain how exhausting and difficult it was to give birth and "was certainly in no way thinking about or concerned about posting on my social media."

"Also we really wanted to take some time to bond and get to know our little girl," Rossi continued. "To me that is called being a good mom."

In February, Rossi spoke with ET about becoming the mother of a little girl, something she's wanted for a long time.



"I have for many years been wanting a baby, as many people know, and I secretly always wanted a girl," she gushed. "I really wanted a girl so badly … But then, the best part, is, like, I always wanted to see Slade with a little girl, so it’s extra special because he just treats me like such a queen, and she’s gonna be his little princess and I’m just so excited about it."

See more in the video below.

