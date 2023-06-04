'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Reunites With Ex-Husband David Years Later

Talk about a small world!

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador took to Instagram over the weekend to share an unlikely reunion between her and her ex-husband, David Beador.

The pair ran into each other at the local Orange County watering hole, The Quiet Woman, a restaurant that became a character of its own, thanks in part to Shannon and an infamous argument she had with former RHOC star, Kelly Dodd, back in season 12.

Shannon and David were all smiles in the photo, despite the bitter divorce viewers saw play out on the long-running reality TV series. The pair -- who share daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline -- filed for divorce in December 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

"You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm 😳 @david_beador_," Shannon captioned the selfie.

The post was met with plenty of comments from Shannon's RHOC castmates, including returning OG, Tamra Judge, who wrote, "I guess I left too soon 😳," and veteran Vicki Gunvalson who commented, "Awe your girls will be happy 🔥."

"What a night 💋," commented Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong, who will be appearing on RHOC as a friend, after moving to Orange County and subsequently moving franchises, last year.

The former couple seems to be in a better place than when ET spoke to Shannon back in 2020 about her relationship with David.

"He has no interest in co-parenting with me, which is sad," Shannon lamented at the time. "He doesn't. He has his own description, I guess, of what type of person I am. I don't agree with it, so it is what it is. I wish him happiness, he is engaged and he's having a baby, so that's great, good for him."

David married Lesley Cook back in 2020, with the pair ultimately filing for divorce two years later in 2022. The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Anna, together.

"I'm surprised that it took this long," Shannon said of David and Lesley having a kid. "I expected her to get pregnant right away, so it wasn't a shock to me at all. Literally fine with it. No anger, jealousy, hurt, nothing. It's, like, nothing. It's all good."

See Shannon return to The Real Housewives of Orange County when season 17 premieres on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shannon Beador Explains Why She Was 'Blindsided' by John Janssen Split

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson Have a Shannon Beador/Tres Amigas Update

Wendy Osefo and Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway' Housewives Takeover

'The Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily and Gina Tease Season 17 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery