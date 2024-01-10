It wouldn't be a party on The Real Housewives of Miami without a deep discussion about who is and isn't invited, and why.

That's exactly where ET's sneak peek at Wednesday night's all-new episode kicks off, as Marysol Patton hosts a backyard soirée sans Nicole Martin. She informs Julia Lemigova that Nicole didn't secure an invite after she included former RHOM cast member Ana Quincoces in her Mother's Day event, which came as a surprise to many of the women, especially Ana and Alexia Nepola. In the decade since they last starred together on the show, Ana's made some not-so-nice comments about the women in the press.

Now, Julia is aware that it was actually Adriana de Moura who was responsible for Ana popping up at that party. Without throwing her bestie Adriana under the bus, Julia attempts to drop hints that Nicole's hands are clean in this situation, but Marysol's not buying it. She's convinced it was Nicole who plotted and brought her so-called enemy on camera.

"Adriana said Nicole invited her, and I believed Adriana," she explains. "At the 'Mamacita' luncheon, Adriana seemed really uncomfortable, and I thought to myself, hmm... she's not lying. She's too uncomfortable with the whole situation."

Alexia jumps in to back up her "bro," Marysol, reminding Julia that, at last season's reunion, Nicole admitted to being in contact with Ana.

"Ana reached out to Nicole and for, like, a year already they've been talking and Ana's been giving her information," she alleges.

"But she was not plotting," Julia tells them, attempting to share more, but Alexia cuts her off to double down on her belief this was all Nicole's doing. She points out that Nicole, a doctor, surely has the highest IQ of their circle and, therefore, would know what bringing Ana to an all-cast event would mean.

That's when Adriana walks in to the party. Watch it all play out here:

"I saw, sitting opposite her, she wanted to clear her name," Julia says of Ana, eliciting a chorus of "Ay! Por favor!" from the ladies.

Adriana starts to join their huddle, then announces she's going to speak with Marysol's husband instead, to avoid the "fighting" she walked into.

"We're not fighting!" Alexia clarifies. "This is how we talk. I'm Cuban and I'm passionate."

Fans will have to tune in to see if Nicole winds up swinging by when The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day.

