The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast's hair is full of secrets. Actually, make that their hairdressers are full of secrets.

ET has your exclusive preview of Sunday's all-new episode, which finds the cast (minus Teresa Giudice) gathered at Melissa Gorga's housewarming party. After some hellos, Danielle Cabral kind of corners Jennifer Aydin to ask, "What's going on with you and me, just out of curiosity?"

Dolores Catania flees the scene, leaving Danielle and Jennifer alone to, hopefully, hash out their issues, after Jennifer brought friend/hairstylist Lina Kidis around the group to expose her issue with Danielle. At a previous party hosted by Jennifer, Lina made a surprise appearance to share a story about getting kicked out of the VIP area at a charity event hosted by Danielle, after doing her hair for the event for free. In a confessional, Jennifer explained that she wanted Lina to shine a light on a side of Danielle that the rest of the group might not have seen, claiming the instance was one of many moments of bad behavior for the season 13 newbie.

"Listen, if I'd agreed with what you did, like, I would've stuck up for you," Jennifer tells Danielle, defending bringing Lina around the group to discuss the off-camera moment.

"So you're gonna talk s**t about me, to somebody who's already talking s**t about me?" Danielle asks.

"I didn't agree with that behavior!" Jennifer tells her. "And you kept saying like, 'Who is she to be with us?' And I don't like that kinda talk, Danielle. Being, like, a true success in life, you shouldn't have to, like, push people out of the way to get there."

Danielle rubs her eyes in distress, telling Jennifer she has "no idea what you're even talking about!"

"You're talking about somebody that blew my hair out once, that I don't know from a f**king hole in the wall," she laments.

"We had a VIP area that was supposed to be for me, Jen, Dolores and Teresa," Danielle then explains in a confessional. "I wanted this area secured, so just fans could give us a break. When we got there, family, glam and fans infiltrated the entire section, including Lina. It was 1,000 percent a safety issue, so I told security, 'You have to get everybody out.'"

Watch their conversation here:

Back in Melissa's bar, Jennifer reiterates to Danielle that she "thought it was s**tty for you to throw her out." Then, she mentions a name that changes the narrative a bit: "I was mad about the Laura thing!"

"P.S., Lina wanted to bring Laura!" Danielle goes on to reveal in a confessional.

Laura would be Laura Jensen, Margaret Josephs' ex-best friend who served as the catalyst for the latest division in the ensemble, after she met with Margaret's biggest foes, Jennifer and Teresa, following her falling out with Margaret -- over, Margaret claims, Laura not getting cast on the show -- and spilled supposed secrets Margaret had on the other women. The one that made waves within the group is Laura's claim that Margaret told her Melissa cheated on her husband, Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga.

Fans will recall, Jennifer gave that intel to Danielle, who then confronted Melissa about it on camera in an attempt to give Melissa space to address it, knowing it would air on TV either way. Jennifer and Teresa denied setting her up, but Melissa was adamant that they did, seeing as she was already well aware that this rumor was circulating. Melissa denied the allegation, and a screaming match ensued, resulting in Melissa and Joe ultimately deciding to skip Teresa's wedding to Louie Ruelas and, soon after, cut ties with Teresa for good.

"Why would I host a beautiful charity event and have the one person that literally destroyed our group last year?" Danielle wonders. "We don't need bloggers, we don't need, like, destructo things, canons coming from left and right. Let's just do something good and have a good time doing it."

The cast of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' season 14. - Bravo Media

This is just the start of Jennifer and Danielle's falling out, as the coming weeks on RHONJ will reveal what exactly went down between them, including a physical altercation that resulted in both women briefly being suspended from filming.

"You know what? I'm excited for the story to unfold," Danielle teased to ET at BravoCon in November. "I know what I've experienced, and I just hope good will win. That's all."

Everything comes to a head at a glass-breaking finale, which played into producers' decision to cancel The Real Housewives of New Jersey's reunion for the first time ever.

"When you see the finale, you'll understand why there's no reunion," Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen told ET on Wednesday. "The finale is epic and it's great and I'm excited for everyone to see it. We all came to the same understanding after watching it, so I don't think it'll be a big surprise."

The network is now working on a different way to wrap up the season, but fans are well aware that a cast shake-up is likely to come for season 15. However, Andy makes it clear: despite internet rumblings, no decisions have been made... yet.

"We haven't even had any serious conversations about next season," he said. "So, anything you read about what Jersey's gonna be for next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don't believe it."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

