There's some real-life drama going down behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

ET has learned that both Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral are temporarily suspended from filming RHONJ, while producers and the network investigate their altercation.

ET has also learned there was an altercation that may have crossed physical bounds between these two.

The women reportedly got into a heated confrontation that turned physical during an event hosted by co-star Teresa Giudice last week, Page Six reports.

Sources told the outlet conflicting information regarding the confrontation, with one source claiming Aydin, 46, pushed Cabral, 38, and Cabral allegedly retaliated by throwing a drink at her. Another source claims Aydin's alleged pushing came after Cabral got in her face aggressively.

Aydin, who has been a part of the RHONJ cast since 2018, seemingly got along well with Cabral, who first joined the cast during the most recent, notably tumultuous season 13 -- which featured a great deal of in-fighting between Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

It's unclear what soured the relationship between Cabral and Aydin, although a source told Page Six that the pair began to clash during the filming of the forthcoming season 14.

Back in May, ET learned that the fate of the new season was in question.

After an explosive season 13 finale, a source close to production said at the time that filming for season 14 had been "halted" due to "cast conflicts" and production "needs to assess and figure it all out."

It's unclear how this incident, and the suspension of Aydin and Cabral, will impact production on the rest of the planned season.

