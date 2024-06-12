Andy Cohen is opening up about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On Wednesday, ET spoke to the Bravo mainstay at Storytellers - Andy Cohen in Conversation With Anderson Cooper during the 2024 Tribeca Festival, and he set the record straight on the RHONJ cast shakeup rumors.

"There was a bunch of casting news about Jersey that was reported today. None of it is true. No decisions have been made," Cohen told ET. "We haven't even had any serious conversations about next season, so anything you read about what Jersey's gonna be for next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don't believe it."

The casting chatter likely comes from the fact that Cohen recently confirmed that there will not be a traditional reunion episode at the conclusion of season 14, which stars Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

"When you see the finale, you'll understand why there's no reunion," Cohen said. "The finale is epic and it's great and I'm excited for everyone to see it. We all came to the same understanding after watching it, so I don't think it'll be a big surprise."

As for the reason there will be no reunion this season, ET previously reported that it's largely due to significant divisions within the cast.

"A reunion is meant to have resolution and it's clear in the season finale that there is no path forward in that type of setting," a source told ET. "A a dramatic, all-cast dinner in the season finale will make this decision clearer to the audience."

RHONJ isn't the only Bravo franchise facing changes. For the first time in its history, Vanderpump Rules isn't filming over the summer, thus delaying its next season in the wake of Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal.

"I'm not a producer of the show anymore," Cohen noted. "The show has evolved and it's a huge hit. They raced into production this season and I think it's always good to give people time to grow and live their lives. I think it's a smart move."

Then there's Summer House, which is currently airing its season 8 reunion following Carl Radke's breakup with Lindsay Hubbard. For his part, Cohen hopes both Radke and Hubbard will be back for season 9.

"I hope Carl and Lindsay will be under the same roof," he said. "I'm not a producer. They both have been on the show for years. If they want to come back, [they] should. I can't wait to watch them."

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Orange County just dropped its season 18 trailer. The upcoming season will be the 100th across all Housewives shows.

"I'm stunned that we're still here," Cohen admitted. "Do we have another 100 seasons in us? Yes, absolutely. Now that we're 100 in, let's go for 200."

At the end of the day, the goal of the network, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host said, "is to keep the shows interesting, and keep the fans loving them, and keep the ball in the air, and that's what we're doing."

