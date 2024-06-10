Lala Kent is grateful for a break from Vanderpump Rules.

On the latest episode of iHeartPodcast's Two Ts in a Pod, the reality star -- who's currently pregnant with her second child -- reflected on VPR's 11th season.

The latest installment came after Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss, which he carried out during his relationship with Ariana Madix. The tryst prompted Ariana to largely refuse to film with Tom, and left many cast members, including Lala, stuck in the middle of their friendship with Ariana and their dedication to making VPR.

"Was the show in jeopardy? Yes. And not because of anybody else but Tom Sandoval," Lala explained. "You wrecked the group. The show's based on the group, OK?"

Filming picked up just months after Scandoval became public, and Lala noted that "a little bit more downtime to process" might have led to a more cohesive season 11.

While the cast wasn't granted that for the most recent season, they have been given this summer off. It marks the first time VPR hasn't filmed over the summer since its premiere in 2013.

"Am I scared? Truthfully, I feel a little bit relieved. I want a break," Lala said. "I cried every day out of frustration. I usually look forward to going and filming that show, [but this season] I dreaded every second. Every time they said, 'Hey, you've got a day off tomorrow,' I cried tears of joy because I was so happy I did not have to engage. I have never felt that way before."

Lala Kent at the 'Vanderpump Rules' season 11 reunion. - Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Though filming for season 12 isn't underway as of now, ET previously reported that the show isn't coming to an end.

While Bravo doesn't comment on casting, a source told ET, "There's always a possibility of a cast shakeup, or having the legacy cast members move to The Valley, but no decisions have been made yet."

Lala, who shares 3-year-old Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, was one VPR cast member that some thought may make the move to the series' spinoff, which stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

However, that appears to not be the case anymore, as Jax has expressed his distaste for the idea, a comment Lala responded to on the podcast by calling him a "buffoon." She also revealed that she and Jax's estranged wife, Brittany, are "taking a break from each other."

As for when VPR will begin filming season 12 -- and which cast members will be there when cameras are picked up -- ET's source noted that cast member commitments to other projects -- including Ariana's hosting duties on Love Island and her August return to Broadway, as well as Lisa Vanderpump likely filming a second season of Hulu's Vanderpump Villa-- "are factors at play in that decision."

RELATED CONTENT: