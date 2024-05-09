Nia Sanchez is all for adding to The Valley cast.

After Vanderpump Rules left things up in the air with its season 11 finale, Nia told ET that she'd love if VPR's Scheana Shay and Lala Kent made their way north to join season 2 of The Valley.

"I would love that. No complaint there for me," Sanchez told ET. "I love Scheana and Lala. I've been friends with them far before we started filming The Valley. I've been friends with them for years. I think they're incredible women and they are incredible mothers... I love them as mothers and friends, so no complaints on my end."

It may well happen, as a source previously told ET that "there's always a possibility of a cast shakeup, or having the legacy cast members move to The Valley, but no decisions have been made yet."

Leading further credence to The Valley theory is the fact that, though VPR will return for season 12, the timeline for that remains unclear. In fact, ET has learned that VPR is taking a production pause and skipping shooting in the summer for the first time ever.

Before fans jump too far ahead to season 2, though, Nia promised that all the drama of season 1 has yet to play out.

"I feel like it just keeps getting better," she told ET. "If you've already been enjoying all the craziness that we've had, it'll continue to come. There's ups and downs and relationships, and there's even some things that [my husband] Daniel [Booko] and I deal with that you haven't seen yet. I think it's going to be something that will still keep people on their toes. They haven't seen it all yet."

Though there's drama still to come, a reunion, Nia revealed, is likely not happening. "As far as I know, there's no reunion as of now, but things can always change," she said.

Reflecting on season 1, which has chronicled Nia's mental health struggles shortly after giving birth to twins, the former Miss USA said that she's "so grateful that I allowed myself to be open and real in those moments."

"So many women have messaged me on social media sharing how it's changed their lives and helped them, so I always try to look for the blessing in the hard moments," she explained. "I feel like what I went through, although it was very hard, it's helped so many people, so I'm glad that my hard times can help other people."

As for the future of the series, Nia said that she hopes friendship remains at the forefront.

"I'm a hopeless romantic, super optimistic person. That's not always perfect for reality TV, but I hope everybody gets back to friendship," she said. "I know there's some friendships that have really had a hard time through our summer last year, which is now being shown on TV, so I hope that people can be closer friends."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

