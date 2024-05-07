Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules went out with a bang.

During the show's season finale on Tuesday, the cast broke the fourth wall to react after the drama between exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval became too much to bear.

It all went down during the group's trip to San Francisco for pal Kyle Chan's event, at which Scheana Shay was set to perform her Scandoval-themed song, "Apples."

Despite the fact that Scheana was performing a song about his affair with Rachel Leviss, Sandoval signed up to assist with the audio at the event, which made Scheana soften even more towards him.

"I just wish when it came to me in the situation it wasn't so black and white and she could see how much I'm struggling by trying to just be loyal to her," Scheana told the cameras of Ariana. "I don't want to lose her, but I feel like I'm losing myself. I need to just let this s**t go. It's enough."

Not softening towards Sandoval was Ariana, who did not mince words when Scheana tried to talk him up to her.

"He's an ex-boyfriend of mine who does not deserve to be in my presence and breathe the same air as me, and that will not change," Ariana insisted, before finally assuring a crying Scheana that her friendship with Sandoval would not impact their relationship.

"You're not losing me. You're my family," Ariana said. "I don't want you worrying. You're not going to lose me. I can't lose you. You're my family." Sandoval approaches them, and Ariana leaves angry."

Sandoval chose that heartfelt moment to interrupt and try to get facetime with Ariana, who quickly stormed away.

"Him f**cking walking up on me talking to Scheana. He doesn't give a f**k if I f**king died in a ditch or got a f**king deadly STD the way he was f**king around behind my back. That is non-informed consent," Ariana told a producer as she got ready to leave the event. "He does not deserve to speak to me. He does not get access to me."

Meanwhile, Scheana told Sandoval that Ariana did not want an apology from him, and informed him that his ex had accused him of being "performative" in his actions.

"This is f**king bulls**t," Sandoval declared after Scheana walked away. "Ariana's just going around saying I'm not being honest, that I'm performative. Do you know what it is? Ariana is f**king performative. She doesn't like any of these motherf**kers. So she can f**k off saying I'm performative."

He added, "If you don't want to film with your ex, don't be on this show. Seriously, go sit back on your f**king lazy a** and collect a f**king check for doing nothing."

Ariana continued on her line of thinking with the producer, insisting, "It's about a performance for the audience. He wants 30 seconds with the audience."

"Whatever it is Tom is trying to get from me, it's not for me. It's for him. I am the final boss in his video game of redemption. Because he can't get to the final boss, he's f**king pissed," she told the cameras. "We live these difficult parts of our lives on camera, but if it's something that actually really mattered to you regardless, you would do it anyways."

"He's never tried to talk to me off camera," Ariana added. "He could've written something in a f**king letter and left it on my kitchen counter and I could've read it at my leisure. But if you would only do it on camera, to me you just showed your true colors."

Sandoval was still fuming, and stormed over to Scheana, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent to express his frustration.

"I'm pissed that she's f**king saying that s**t because Ariana, she doesn't f**k with you guys. On the real. She f**king talks s**t about all you f**kers," Sandoval said. "She doesn't show up for your s**t. She's not going to come to your f**king thing! I'm going to come. When push comes to shove, I'm f**king there, dude."

Scheana agreed with Sandoval's assessment, as the latter apologized for the "relentless amount of hate" people who were "recognizing me as a person" were going to get.

Lala seemed to have it at that point after a season where she felt she was "biting my tongue."

"It's a lot of breaking the fourth wall, but I'm going to do it now. This happened to her, the world rallied around her. She now thinks she's Beyoncé," Lala said. "It's bulls**t that she can't film with someone that she stays under the same roof [with]! It's a lot. It's a lot that she's saying don't f**k with Tom Sandoval... but I'm going to sleep down the hall from Tom Sandoval."

"I get it! He f**king cheated! You did a really f**king s**tty thing! It was weird how you looked us all in the eye and said a lot of s**t," she continued, speaking to Sandoval. "But he did not kill somebody! She moved on eight days later! Eight days! I've never in my life experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God. OK."

The "God" comment was one that viewers have long-anticipated from Lala, as it was teased in the show's season preview. When ET spoke to Lala ahead of the season premiere, she explained how she thought viewers would feel about her comment.

"I think what's great about this season is that people will be torn," Lala said. "And I love when people are torn on reality TV because it creates the conversation. There's nothing more I love than Bravo talk."

In a confessional, Lala further gave viewers a peek behind the curtain while slamming Ariana for not showing her real life on the show.

"I love filming this show, because it is real. I find it to be tremendously healing. For Ariana to walk out this way is just such a slap in the face," Lala told the cameras. "This is what we do. We've been doing this for most of our adult lives. We've all experienced high highs and low lows. There's a responsibility that comes with living your life on camera. You have to be truthful even when it's extremely uncomfortable."

"I watch James live his authentic life. Scheana has. Tom and Katie [have]. I feel I have. But there was a time when I was not honest about what was going on in my life and it was suffocating," she continued, alluding to her past relationship with Randall Emmett. "I don't feel that Tom and Ariana were ever honest about their relationship until Tom was caught cheating. You think that you get to be honest for one moment, and then you get to pack it all away and all is good? F**k that."

As a producer declared "that's the end," off-camera, but still miked up, Schwartz noted, "That was a f**king plot twist."

"I love it," Sandoval replied. "It's good for me."

Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion will kick off May 14, with subsequent episodes airing May 21 and May 28. Extended and uncensored versions of the shocking reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Then, on May 29, a special Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode featuring unexpected never-before-seen moments from the season will be available to stream on Peacock.

