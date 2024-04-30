Tom Schwartz propositioned his ex-wife. On the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, the bar owner floated the idea of a one-night stand to Katie Maloney, who he was with for more than a decade before their 2022 split.

The shocking conversation came during a group trip to San Francisco, when Tom approached Katie to tell her, "You like me again."

Though Katie initially denied as much, she did agree when her ex pointed out, "We're friends."

"Don't take it for granted," she cautioned, before Tom let his big idea slip.

"I was just thinking. I had a crazy idea. We're here in San Francisco. It's a beautiful night. I know we're divorced, but there's certain elements I miss," he said. "I was thinking just one last time, tonight, me and you, one-night stand."

Even when Katie responded with a laugh, Tom continued on, saying, "Let me finish. I'm not joking. Katie, listen. Go back to my room. Hear me out. We're going to order $150 minimum of junk food. We're going to scroll aimlessly and we're not going to talk at all. Just like we used to. That's our thing."

"No. I don't want that," Katie replied. "That's almost too intimate."

"You're right," Tom answered. "It'd be better if we just f**ked."

Tom said his one-night stand thought came about because he'd been "getting a little sentimental" and missing "the best parts" of his relationship with Katie.

"Dammit, I wish Gordo and Butters were here. I feel like they would seal the deal," he said of their dogs, before instructing his ex to "think about" his offer and walking away.

In a confessional, Katie reflected on her past romance, saying, "I feel like Tom's going to wake up five or six years from now and realize I was the one that got away."

The former couple's love life has been a main focus on VPR's 11th season. They briefly dated the same woman amid Tom's on-and-off friendship/romance with Jo Wenberg.

"Whoever thinks they're gonna end up in a love triangle with their ex-husband? No one," Katie previously told ET. "We tried to not let it become too dramatic. We try to keep the peace there. It was relatively short-lived, but, yeah, weird times."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

