Do blonds have more fun, or just get in more trouble? Tom Schwartz is finding out firsthand on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

In ET's exclusive first look at Tuesday's all-new episode, the recently frosted reality star hits up a "sexy singles" event in Hollywood alongside his no-strings-attached, sort-of girlfriend Jo Wenberg, buddy Tom Sandoval and mutual pal Kyle Chan. However, not everyone seems to be on the same page when it comes to expectations for the night.

"I was under the impression that, why we were here was to support Tom Sandoval," Jo explains in a confessional. "And then, when we got here, [Schwartz] was interested in other women."

The two have been dancing around defining their relationship, with Schwartz downplaying what they might be and Jo seemingly ready to take the next step and go exclusive. Kyle digs into that with Schwartz, but Schwartz brushes him off and promises his relationship with Jo is "not complicated." A friend of Kyle's then asks self-proclaimed "make-out slut" Schwartz to prove he's single by kissing her.

"You've never kissed anyone like me," the mystery woman whispers in Tom's ear before shoving her tongue into his mouth... all while Jo watches from across the rooftop bar. She quickly makes her way over to the pair, exclaiming, "What in tarnation?!" at the sight of their make-out before announcing she's "heading out."

As Jo awkwardly makes her exit, the kissing bandit repeatedly declares Schwartz to be "shy" for some reason.

"I mean, what am I?" Jo laments in a confessional. "Chopped liver, you know?"

Schwartz yells after Jo to get her to stay, but the hairstylist darts out of the space.

"Maybe it's not realistic to be as close as me and Jo are, and still go out and date other people, hang out with other people, have sex with other people," Schwartz rattles off in a confessional of his own. "I don't know. I'm like, starting to wonder if she's in a little deeper than I am, you know?"

Watch it all play out here:

Schwartz doesn't run after Jo, but instead turns to his new kissing partner and reiterates that Jo is "not my girlfriend, at all."

"Gross," Jo says to herself as she finally makes it out the door. "I hate this! I hate this!"

"I know the truth and the truth is that we are still hooking up, we've said 'I love you' to each other," she reveals in a confessional. "It bothers me that he doesn't really want to share this relationship with his friends."

Schwartz tells the woman he kissed he wants to make sure Jo's OK, but she refuses to let him run after her. "She'll be OK," she promises Schwartz.

"I'm tired of feeling like a secret," Jo tells the camera.

Fans will have to tune in to see what happens next, but it's not looking great for Schwartz and Jo. Previews of the season tease a different romance for Schwartz, caught in a love triangle of sorts with his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, as they both pursue the same woman, Tori Keeth.

"Who ever thinks they're gonna end up in a love triangle with their ex-husband? No one," Katie admitted to ET ahead of the season premiere. "We tried to not let it become too dramatic. We try to keep the peace there. It was relatively short-lived, but, yeah, weird times."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

