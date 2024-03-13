Ariana Madix is addressing the recent drama surrounding her friendship with Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay.

During Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the reality star discussed Shay's hurtful comments during the current season of the popular Bravo series.

"During the filming, I was definitely not aware of a lot of things that were being said behind my back," Madix admitted. "I love Scheana dearly, but a lot of things that were said were hurtful. Specifically, it’s hard to pinpoint something; it’s just kind of this general attitude towards me that I’ve been seeing is pretty hurtful."

Madix's revelation sheds light on the behind-the-scenes tensions that often simmer beneath the surface on reality television. Despite their close friendship on-screen, it appears there may be unresolved issues between Madix and Shay.

Host Andy Cohen also delved into the dynamics of their relationship, highlighting a moment between Shay and Madix's former partner, Tom Sandoval. Cohen pointed out how Sandoval had lent Scheana money at a crucial time in her life, showcasing the depth of their friendship.

Madix, reflecting on the incident, affirmed her support for Sandoval's decision to assist Scheana during her time of need. "I was around then and supported Tom in giving Scheana money," she stated.

During Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix tells her friends a big reason why she's still living in the house she owns with her ex, Sandoval, even after his affair with Rachel Leviss.

"I'm dealing with it in a legal back and forth with my lawyer," she says, before denying that she raked in money thanks to endorsement deals in the wake of Sandoval's affair. "The internet thinks I've made millions of dollars. That is not true."

Prior to Scandoval, the fan-coined term for Sandoval's affair, Ariana admitted that she wasn't "financially prepared to move."

"Literally the week before all of this happened, I remember emailing my agent and my manager and being like, 'Guys, let's start really trying to do some s**t, because I am not in a good place financially,'" she said.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.