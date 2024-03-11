Ariana Madix is opening up about her financial situation. In a sneak peek clip from Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star tells her friends a big reason why she's still living in the house she owns with her ex, Tom Sandoval, even after his affair with Rachel Leviss.

"I'm dealing with it in a legal back and forth with my lawyer," she says, before denying that she raked in money thanks to endorsement deals in the wake of Tom's affair. "The internet thinks I've made millions of dollars. That is not true."

Prior to Scandoval, the fan-coined term for Tom's affair, Ariana admits that she wasn't "financially prepared to move."

"Literally the week before all of this happened, I remember emailing my agent and my manager and being like, 'Guys, let's start really trying to do some s**t, because I am not in a good place financially,'" she says.

Then, in a confessional, Ariana reveals how she got into her financial situation in the first place.

"When I first started making decent money, we decided we wanted to buy a house," she says of herself and Tom. "And then, I was playing catch-up all the way up until Katie and I found a great location for our sandwich shop. Then, a bunch of my money went towards that."

When Scandoval broke in March 2023, Ariana tells the cameras she "was literally on my last $2,000."

"He created this situation and now I'm f**king scrambling trying to get my s**t together to be able to in a financially responsible way move on to the next step," she explains to her friends.

Earlier this season on VPR, Tom opened up about his finances, revealing that his decision to tour with his band in the wake of Scandoval wasn't because he didn't care about Ariana, but because he needed money.

"My bank account was literally overdrawn," he told Tom Schwartz. "Dude, Ariana hadn't paid any of the bills for, like, f**king eight months, man. I'm literally, like, moving $1,000 around to this account, I'm moving $500 from this account to cover our mortgage."

In a confessional Tom added, "I've been pretty much paying for everything out of all my accounts. Mortgage, gardener, cleaning, utilities, everything. It's kind of like pulling teeth to get Ariana to pay me back."

When ET spoke with Tom in January, he revealed how he's changed since his cheating scandal.

"Going through that has really helped me put in perspective things that are really important," he said. "[It] helped me grow, as far as prioritizing certain things. And [it] really just put me to the test to see what I'm made of."

He also urged fans to remember he's "not a character," but rather "a human being," adding, "I'm a real person. Just try to keep that in mind."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

