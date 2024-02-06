Ariana Madix's view on kids may have changed. On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana -- who's long made it known that she doesn't see kids in her future -- told Lala Kent that her position has adjusted since her dramatic breakup with Tom Sandoval following his affair with Rachel Leviss.

"He is the first person that I've met that I'm like, 'Oh, is that what that would be like?'" Ariana told Lala of her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai. "I just think that he's opened my mind and opened my eyes to a lot of different possibilities that I could not see [before]."

She expanded on her changed feelings in a confessional, telling the cameras, "In retrospect, Tom being my partner affected my feelings on having kids a lot more than I thought it did."

"I feel like, with Dan, I've kind of had my eyes opened to the fact that there are different types of partners out there who would actually be a real 50/50 partner," she said, "or if I can only give 10 percent that day, he's ready to give 90."

Ariana began dating Daniel, a fitness trainer, last March, the same month that Tom's affair came to light. When ET spoke to Ariana in January, she reacted to concerns that she moved on too quickly.

"I didn't jump into another relationship. I met a guy, and we were having a good time, I got to know him, and things evolved. I don't have friends that think that; one person who said that," she said. "I didn't say, 'Hi, nice to meet you, let's get into a relationship.'"

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

