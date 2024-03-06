Lisa Vanderpump bit off more than she can chew. That's the thought that crossed her mind while managing the cast of her new Hulu series, Vanderpump Villa. And that same thought is what prompted her to joke that she nearly went into cardiac arrest!

ET's Denny Directo traveled to the south of France to meet the inimitable television personality about her new series, which follows 12 Vanderpump hand-selected staffers working and living together in the 19th-century luxury estate, Chateau Rosabelle. Cameras will follow around the crew tasked with providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for their elite clientele while navigating the complexities of living and woking together around the clock.

"Was I stressed at all?" asked Vanderpump rhetorically. "That's the understatement of the year! I nearly went into cardiac arrest on so many [occasions]."

She added, "Yes, the second week I thought, 'What have I done?'"

The 10-episode series, which premieres April 1 on Hulu, will see the crew try their damndest to balance professionalism and debauchery. One of the central figures in this unfolding saga is lead server Marciano Brunette, whose romantic entanglements ignite a firestorm of gossip and tension within the villa. Caught in a compromising situation with a guest, Marciano finds himself at odds with his co-star, Hannah, with whom he's been secretly involved.

For this new series, Vanderpump tells ET she was most definitely not looking for the next Tom Sandoval or Jax Taylor or Stassi Schroeder. Far from it.

"You have to remember, that was authentic," Vanderpump said. "[But] they actually had to be able to do the jobs that are required. So, they're all very well qualified. Whether they choose to show me that or not is another question."

It's perhaps that they do not show her they can do the job without a hint of drama is what had Vanderpump almost losing her mind.

"The second week I thought, 'What have I done?' ... I think I actually didn't lose my mind. But yeah, kind of near the beginning I [thought], 'Oh, I've taken off a lot more than I can chew.' And we had some good moments, and then my confidence was [coming together]. But it's a very beautiful show."

Indeed. The show is set against a literal picturesque backdrop of the south of France.

"And we have some lovely guest experiences. And it's very, kind of, bespoke," Vanderpump says. "So, it sticks to so many things I love doing -- the entertaining, the flowers, the service."

Vanderpump Villa premieres April 1 on Hulu.

