Once again, Lisa Vanderpump has her hands full with her staff.

In a dramatic preview of what's to come, Hulu has unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated reality series, Vanderpump Villa. The trailer showcases a whirlwind of indulgence, drama, and intrigue set against the backdrop of the lavish Chateau Rosabelle in France.

From the moment the trailer begins, viewers are plunged into a world of opulence, where drinking, eating, dancing, and partying reign supreme among both guests and professional staff alike.

Led by the incomparable Vanderpump, the hand-selected team at Chateau Rosabelle is tasked with providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for their elite clientele while navigating the complexities of living and working together around the clock.

One of the central figures in this unfolding saga is lead server Marciano Brunette, whose romantic entanglements ignite a firestorm of gossip and tension within the villa. Caught in a compromising situation with a guest, Marciano finds himself at odds with his co-star, Hannah, with whom he's been secretly involved.

As tensions escalate, Vanderpump intervenes, holding a meeting with the couple to address the budding romance and its potential impact on the business.

But the drama doesn't stop there. From firework-filled fights to outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each episode promises a rollercoaster of heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments as the cast grapples with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures.

All the while, Vanderpump evaluates whether this is the team to make her "pop-up" experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire. But will this unparalleled yet unorthodox crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests' and Vanderpump’s great expectations?

Vanderpump Villa premieres April 1 on Hulu.

