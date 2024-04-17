Tom Schwartz revealed during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he kissed a friend of his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, during a trip to Las Vegas. The confession comes on the heels of ongoing drama surrounding the cast's complex relationships and messy romantic entanglements.

When two viewers called in to ask Schwartz about the girl he made out with in Vegas and later confessed to Maloney was Scheana Shay. Sitting alongside The Valley star Kristen Doute, he quickly clarified what went down in the City of Sin.

"No, that was a different girl. I’m not proud of that either. That was a different girl. It was one of Katie and Lala [Kent's] friends back in Utah," Schwartz explained.

Host Andy Cohen reacted with surprise, noting the cast's tendency to stay within their social circle. "Oh boy. You all just have to mess with each other's people. You never find someone outside the circle," Cohen commented.

Earlier on in the VPR season, Schwartz admitted to kissing Shay in Las Vegas about a decade ago, but neither of them had told anyone at the time.

Schwartz and Maloney were together for 12 years before their split, though their marriage wasn't legally official until 2019. The former couple announced their divorce on Instagram in March 2022, with Maloney filing for divorce a week later.

Maloney and Schwartz seem to have the same taste in women.

On last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, the exes both expressed their romantic interest in Tori Keeth, a longtime pal of their castmate, Shay.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shay initially set Schwartz up with Keeth, much to Maloney’s dismay. When Schwartz, who'd always thought Keeth was "super cute, super fly," learned that Keeth liked him too, he was excited. Things seemed to be going well as Keeth and Schwartz flirted at a bar, but their cute moment was interrupted by Maloney.

"Where did you come from? This is my date!" Schwartz exclaimed, before complaining to the cameras, "What a little cockblocker. I don't know if Katie's really into Tori or if she kind of wants to compete with me to prove that she's better."

Maloney -- who was in a relationship with Schwartz for over a decade -- was unbothered, stating in a confessional, "If he doesn't like me taking his girls from him, maybe he should try harder."

With that, Maloney took over Schwartz’s quasi-date and struck up her own conversation with Keeth. During that chat, Maloney told Keeth that, while she hasn't dated a woman before, she has had sex with one.

When ET spoke to the duo ahead of the show's season 11 premiere, they opened up about the love triangle, with Schwartz calling the situation "weird" and Maloney noting that it was "a surprise."

"Whoever thinks they're gonna end up in a love triangle with their ex-husband? No one," she said. "We tried to not let it become too dramatic. We try to keep the peace there. It was relatively short-lived, but, yeah, weird times."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

