Kristen Doute didn't nab an invite to Janet and Jason Caperna's trip. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of The Valley, Jax Taylor breaks the news to his longtime pal that she and her beau, Luke Broderick, won't be heading to Big Bear with the gang.

"Unfortunately, they don't want to invite you guys," Jax tells Kristen and Luke of the Capernas' upcoming babymoon. "I was the only one who said you guys should come."

In a confessional, Kristen speculates, "Janet is not inviting me, because she wants to let me know that I'm on the outside of the group. So she was like, 'What I say, goes! I'm the one who is now the queen bee.'"

Luke, meanwhile, declares the situation "nonsense," before Zack Wickham breaks down over not being invited on the trip either.

"When everybody moved to the Valley, it basically created a division in our friendships and I didn't get invited to a lot of stuff," he tells the cameras. "Being one of the only single people in this group, not inviting me on a babymoon feels like I'm being singled out. Why the f**k am I not invited? I did nothing wrong."

From her perspective, Kristen tells the cameras, "Janet's a f**king a**hole. That's it."

As for what else will go down in the episode, a description from Bravo reads, "After a disastrous date night, Brittany and Jax's struggles continue. Janet and Jason host a dinner party at their house and invite everyone except Kristen and Luke, further pushing a rift in the group. Jesse goes on a spiritual retreat in the hopes of fixing his crumbling marriage. Kristen relaunches her James Mae clothing line. Jasmine tries to get to the bottom of who started the rumors about Michelle."

Kristen has pushed a lot of buttons on the inaugural season of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff. Most notably, she spread rumors about Jesse and Michelle Lally's relationship, which, in turn, burned bridges with Jason and Janet.

When ET spoke to Kristen ahead of the show's premiere, though, she insisted she deserved a second chance after being fired from VPR.

"I think everyone deserves second or even third or fourth chances if you are growing, learning, proving through your actions as a person," she said. "Even Jax learned, you know, he deserves another few chances if we are going to see a change."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.

