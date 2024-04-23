Jesse Lally, two. Dinner tables, zero.

So is the score so far on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley, and ET has your first look at Jesse vs. wood, part 2. The gang -- Jesse, his now-estranged wife Michelle Saniei, Jax Taylor and his now-estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and boyfriend Luke Broderick, Nia Sanchez and Daniel Booko, Janet and Jason Caperna, plus "friends of" the couples Zach Wickham and Jasmine Goode meet up for a Jax-planned dinner party that quickly devolves into chaos.

Soon after sitting down, Michelle turns to Jesse and tells him he's being "very quiet." He replies, "I have nothing to say." Zach looks on confused, as Jason breaks the awkward tension by asking Jesse how he's doing.

"You good?" Jason inquires.

"Great," Jesse dryly replies. "Amazing."

Jax gets up from the table to order shots, pausing briefly to check in with Michelle, who's been left alone at the table by Jesse.

"Why's he in a bad mood?" Jax wonders.

"I don't know," Michelle says.

Jesse makes his way back to the table, where he's immediately greeted by a loud message from Michelle: "Everyone wants to know what the hell is wrong with you and to wake up!"

"What's wrong with me?" a confused Jesse replies.

"Nobody knows the quiet Jesse," Michelle tells him.

"Why don't you propose something that will actually keep me awake," he says.

"People keep asking me, 'What's wrong? What's wrong? What's wrong?'" he adds in a confessional. "Can't I just eat dinner and have, you know, another half a dozen drinks?"

Brittany tells Jesse not to "act like that" after overhearing him snapping at Michelle, as Kristen calls him "rude."

"Everybody just said I'm not interesting," Jesse announces. Watch it all unfold here:

"We were having a great-a** time downstairs, we were trying on outfits," Jax interjects, as Zach covers his face with a napkin.

"I thought something happened..." Jax continues, but Jesse interrupts him by pounding his hand on the table. The whole table falls silent after a chorus of, "Ohhh!"

"Here we go again, baby!" Jesse eerily announces, calling back to a previous group dinner at which he slammed on the table to get the cast to pay attention to Michelle.

After Jesse's outburst, Kristen turns to Luke and whispers, "I'm ready to go." Jesse takes note of her attempt to be private and loudly asks, "Do you have something interesting to say?"

"No, I'm not doing this again," Kristen fires back, as the episode flashes back to Jesse's prior fit from three weeks earlier.

"It's not funny, it's not cute," she declares. "You're a father, you're a husband-- you're a grown-a** old man."

Jesse Lally confronts his co-stars on 'The Valley.' - Bravo

"I'm not being aggressive," Jesse promises.

"I feel like, Luke and I, neither of us were really happy about being at this group dinner and, there we go, Jesse the ape, once again," Kristen laments in a confessional of her own. "Banging on the table."

"He's so disrespectful and so disgusting," she whispers to Luke, still at the table. "He's such a f**king douche. His own wife calls him a douche."

As for what happens next, it seems the night only gets more heated from here; as first teased in the trailer for the season, Kristen, Luke, Jesse and Michelle get into it outside the dinner with Michelle cornering Kristen and asking, "Do you know what you've done to my marriage? And my life? And my daughter?"

"Your husband said on camera that he's going to divorce you," Kristen hurls back, as Jesse warns Luke to "get her in f**king check" as Zach intervenes to keep the fight from getting physical.

Luke Broderick, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei and Kristen Doute face off on Bravo's 'The Valley.' - Bravo

"I literally was on the way to the bathroom," Jesse recalled of the face-off, speaking to ET at The Valley's premiere party last month. "As Kristen does, she pushed some buttons that you don't push on an East Coast kid from Boston. ... I gave her a little East Coast love. That's what I'll say."

"You're gonna see that words can easily be twisted," Michelle teased to ET, seemingly a reference to Kristen repeating alleged conversations between Zach, Jasmine and Janet about Michelle's potential political beliefs and biases. The word "racist" was tossed around, a hot-button issue, given Kristen lost her job on Vanderpump Rules in 2020 after being accused of racist behavior toward former cast member Faith Stowers. Michelle's denied being racist, and Kristen's repeatedly apologized for her actions toward Faith.

It's all seemingly referenced in the tease that caps off the trailer, Kristen storming away from Jesse and Michelle and declaring, "I didn't sign up for this all over again just to go through it again. I'd rather be on Vanderpump Rules!"

"I did Jax and Brittany's podcast the other day, and we rewatched the teaser and Jax said, 'You didn't really mean that, right? You meant to say, it feels like Vanderpump Rules,'" Kristen shared with ET. "I am like, no, no, no. In that moment I wished I were on Vanderpump Rules and not The Valley. In that moment, that is how heated I was, but I can't give you any more than that. You have to watch."

The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT after Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. Both series stream next day on Peacock.

