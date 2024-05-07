Despite the ominous ending to season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, the show is not saying goodbye for good.

Though a producer declared "that's the end" in the final moments of Tuesday's VPR episode, titled "Plot Twist," ET confirms that the installment was a season finale, not a series finale.

While Bravo doesn't comment on casting, a source tells ET, "There's always a possibility of a cast shakeup, or having the legacy cast members move to The Valley, but no decisions have been made yet."

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were at the forefront of drama this season in the wake of his affair with Rachel Leviss. Ariana's refusal to film with her ex was a major problem for several of her pals, most notably Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies.

Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber also had to toe that line, while Katie Maloney was the only cast member to fully get behind Ariana's no-Sandoval-contact rule.

That all came to a head during the season finale, when Sandoval fumed after finding out his ex was accusing him of being "performative" in his apologies.

"This is f**king bulls**t," Sandoval said. "Ariana's just going around saying I'm not being honest, that I'm performative. Do you know what it is? Ariana is f**king performative. She doesn't like any of these motherf**kers. So she can f**k off saying I'm performative."

Ariana, meanwhile, told the cameras, "He's never tried to talk to me off camera. He could've written something in a f**king letter and left it on my kitchen counter and I could've read it at my leisure. But if you would only do it on camera, to me you just showed your true colors."

Scheana and Lala were on Sandoval's side, and the latter finally spoke up after biting her tongue all season.

"I get it! He f**king cheated! You did a really f**king s**tty thing! It was weird how you looked us all in the eye and said a lot of s**t," Lala said. "But he did not kill somebody! She moved on eight days later! Eight days! I've never in my life experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God. OK."

In a confessional, Lala slammed Ariana for not showing her "low lows" like much of the cast has done over the last decade.

"I don't feel that Tom and Ariana were ever honest about their relationship until Tom was caught cheating," Lala said. You think that you get to be honest for one moment, and then you get to pack it all away and all is good? F**k that."

In the wake of the drama, ET has learned that VPR is taking a production pause ahead of season 12, skipping shooting in the summer for the first time ever.

Andy Cohen said he was onboard with the idea of a break during a recent live episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

"I was talking to Ariana about this on the after-show last night," Cohen said. "I was saying, people do forget -- especially as it relates to Ariana, who was the one cheated on -- people forget that we picked up cameras a few, three months after she found out about that affair, so that's why she's still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that, so I always think it's great."

As of now, it's not yet known when cameras will go back up, but ET's source says cast member commitments to other projects -- including Ariana's hosting duties on Love Island and her August return to Broadway, as well as Lisa Vanderpump likely filming a second season of Hulu's Vanderpump Villa-- "are factors at play in that decision."

Amid the possible changes coming to the series, Lisa told ET what she thinks about the future of VPR.

"I just think people are so attached to this cast, and there’s always a story to tell," she said. "So we'll see. We'll know when the time is right [to shake things up]."

Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion will kick off May 14, with subsequent episodes airing May 21 and May 28. Extended and uncensored versions of the shocking reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Then, on May 29, a special Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode featuring unexpected never-before-seen moments from the season will be available to stream on Peacock.

