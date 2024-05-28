On Tuesday’s explosive Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion episode, tensions escalated as Ariana Madix addressed accusations from Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent, who claimed she didn't fulfill her responsibilities on the show. Madix responded to the allegations during the heated discussion, shedding light on her perspective and her emotional turmoil.

During the reunion, Sandoval and Kent alleged that Madix selectively filmed scenes and wasn’t always truthful on camera. This prompted host Andy Cohen to question Madix about her ability to maintain a civil relationship with Sandoval. Madix firmly responded, “No, I don’t feel comfortable with that.”

Addressing the viewers who believed she should have moved on, Madix explained, "The only way I was only ever going to get anywhere is to fully process and let myself feel it. Last summer was really difficult," she began, tearing up. "And I felt like -- as much as people were coming from a place of care, I felt like I was being pushed to be further along than I was ready for."

As Cohen cues up the end of the finale, the cast appears tense, with Madix mouthing, "What the f**k?" and Katie Maloney admitting, "I'm scared."

The dramatic scene kicks off with a split-screen showing different cast members reacting to the unfolding scene. Scheana Shay is seen talking to Sandoval about Madix, accusing him of being performative. Madix, meanwhile, confides in an executive producer that she won't give Sandoval the reaction he seeks. As Sandoval complains about Madix "sitting on her lazy a**" and "collecting a f**king check for doing f**king nothing," Madix looks bewildered and hurt.

The tension escalates as Sandoval alleges that Madix talks badly about Shay and Kent off-camera. Madix’s reaction to Shay reassuring Sandoval that he's been a good friend over the years is a forced smile, indicating her disbelief. When Kent criticizes Madix for not filming with Sandoval while living under the same roof, Madix appears on the verge of tears.

The episode then delves into the aftermath of the scandal involving Sandoval and his affair with Rachel Leviss. As Kent’s confessional airs, accusing Madix of not being authentic, both Madix and Maloney show visible discomfort. Shay and James Kennedy cry as a montage of their time on the show plays out.

Sandoval, now in tears, listens to Kent say, "I don’t think Tom and Ariana were honest about their relationship until Tom was caught cheating." Madix remains confused and disgusted as Lala continues to express her frustration. Sandoval avoids the monitor as Madix’s confessional criticizes him for seeking camera time.

Madix’s simple yet impactful response, "Exactly," comes after hearing Sandoval's admittance that he liked the ending because it portrayed him favorably. Cohen then asks for her reaction. "A lot of what was said was really hurtful," Madix shares. "That was me being my honest self. The hurt that I felt, I felt so deeply. I’m not here for the ‘him putting on the waterworks’ things."

An emotional confrontation ensues as Sandoval defends himself, but Madix interrupts, her voice shaking, "I don’t believe that! I don’t believe that." She accuses Sandoval of trying to manipulate Shay and Kent against her. The tension between them is palpable, with both in tears.

Madix’s frustration peaks as she recounts their first encounter post-breakup in their shared home, accusing Sandoval of avoiding meaningful conversation. Sandoval insists on the importance of having cameras present, but Madix retorts, "I’ll have that conversation with everybody else, but I'm not in a place to have a conversation with you."

The episode flashes back to an emotional moment between Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, drawing parallels to his current situation. Sandoval defends his emotional nature, but Maloney jumps in, shutting him down by emphasizing the impossibility of Madix getting over his betrayal.

Madix declares in a moment of raw honesty, "I don’t know who you are. I’m sorry that’s something you have a hard time with, but that is the consequence of your actions toward me." Sandoval offers a heartfelt apology, but Madix remains firm, blaming him for bringing a toxic person into their lives and causing further turmoil.

Cohen then shifts focus to Kent, whose critical comments about Madix are addressed. Kent defends her position, expressing frustration at feeling unsupported by the cast. She admits, "I was livid that night. Livid. And I’m sorry if I hurt you, but I stand by what I said."

Lisa Vanderpump attempts to mediate, suggesting Kent’s frustration extends beyond Madix. Kent agrees, tearfully explaining her feelings of isolation and the struggle of balancing personal grievances with the demands of the show.

Vanderpump wonders if Kent feels let down by the ensemble, because off-camera they were telling a different story. Kent starts to cry.

"It was difficult, because I understood where Ariana was coming from, but I was like, why does she get to dictate how this goes down when I’ve never gotten to dictate?” Kent tells Vanderpump.

As the episode wraps up, Madix responds to Cohen’s prompt about her feelings, acknowledging the hurt caused by Kent’s words. "Um… I don’t think I'm Beyoncé," she begins. "I don’t think I’m God. Talking about sobbing on a regular basis, yeah, I don’t do it around Scheana. I do it on my own."

The finale ends poignantly, with Madix highlighting the reality of their lives and the show's impact. "And arguably, if you want to talk in show terms, me walking away from that conversation was a lot more interesting than me sitting there and having it," she says.

Madix continues, "Was that not a better ending to your season? To give you another season, for another paycheck?"

Lala replies, "Had I not spoken my mind, it would’ve ended with you walking out the door."

All episodes of Vanderpump Rules are now streaming on Peacock, including a new, unseen footage special.

