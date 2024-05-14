Tom Sandoval is questioning Rachel Leviss' soul.

On part one of Vanderpump Rules' season 11 reunion, host Andy Cohen brought up Rachel's revenge porn lawsuit against Tom and Ariana Madix, which the exes cannot discuss due to its ongoing nature.

That did not stop Ariana's pal, Scheana Shay, from weighing in, though, as she declared, "It's ridiculous. Ariana did not send that video to anyone. She was not distributing it. It's so ridiculous that she is being put through this s**t again, as if [Rachel] didn't put her through enough last year."

Back in February, Rachel filed her lawsuit, in which she accused Ariana and Tom of creating revenge porn, eavesdropping, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy. She claimed that it all occurred when her affair with Tom was made public amid his long-term relationship with Ariana.

Tom denied Rachel's accusations and characterized the lawsuit as a bid to extend her fame and "rebrand herself as the victim." Meanwhile, Ariana alleged that Rachel's filing was an example of a "SLAPP" suit -- a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation -- and asked that all three of the claims against her be dismissed.

During the reunion, Ariana further responded, admitting, "I don't understand. I've never done anything to her."

For once, Tom and Ariana seemed to be on the same page, with the former agreeing, "It's one thing for her to come after me, but to come after Ariana, I'm questioning if she has a f**king soul. It's insane."

Also during the sit-down, Tom called Rachel "a f**king coward" for opting out of VPR season 11, but discussing their affair ad nauseam on her podcast.

As for Rachel's claim that she was "groomed" by Tom, he strongly denied as much, saying, "It's beyond f**king slander considering she is not underage. That implies pedophilia."

"It does not!" Lala Kent disagreed. "It's taking someone who's younger than you and more impressionable than you and someone who's at a higher level of power than the other person."

"Well, guess what?" Tom responded. "I was very impressionable when she took all her clothes off and jumped in my f**king pool."

Tom additionally addressed the allegation that he weaponized Ariana's mental health in the wake of their split, by publicly claiming that she threatened suicide when he tried to end things.

"I didn't believe it, that's why," Tom said, but Scheana was quick to respond, "If you wanted to call bulls**t, you should've walked out the f**king door."

And then there's that viral interview, in which Tom compared media coverage of Scandoval to that of George Floyd and OJ Simpson.

"I'm not defending anything I said!" he insisted. "I was just talking about the absurdity that this scandal [became]. I just thought of big things in news. Obviously, they're way bigger. They're parts of movements."

"My s**t's not newsworthy," Tom continued. "I'm seeing the scandal sandwiched between the f**king war in Ukraine and some other s**t. I'm like, why is this... this is stupid! Why is CNN f**king talking about a cheating scandal on a guilty pleasure reality show?"

Despite all of the drama, Tom has managed to land a new girlfriend, model Victoria Lee Robinson.

"It's going great," he said. "She doesn't watch the show. She has her own successful career. She has her own house. She's a very successful model."

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion will continue on May 21 and May 28. Extended and uncensored versions of the shocking reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock. Then, on May 29, a special Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode featuring unexpected never-before-seen moments from the season will be available to stream on Peacock.

