Tom Sandoval is not mincing words about his ex.

On Wednesday, Bravo released the first seven minutes of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion, and the drama is fast to arrive.

After host Andy Cohen conducts introductions -- during which he learns that Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's sandwich shop has an opening date and that Lala Kent and Scheana Shay moved into new houses five minutes from each other -- he starts the conversation with Ariana and Tom's awkward post-split living situation.

While neither Ariana nor Sandoval can discuss it in detail as it's currently being litigated, the former reveals that she no longer stays there, instead opting for an Airbnb when she's not performing on Broadway in New York.

As for Sandoval's living situation, Tom Schwartz says that -- despite previously agreeing to live with his pal in his and Ariana's place -- he's now leaning towards purchasing something new with Sandoval.

"What could go wrong?" Andy quips, before turning the conversation to Rachel Leviss, the only cast member not to return to the show following her affair with Sandoval.

Lisa Vanderpump slams Rachel for "nonsense on her podcast" where she was "denigrating" people, calling it "absolutely ridiculous."

Sandoval agrees, saying, "Looking back, I think she's a f**king coward. I'm sorry to say it. I think her sitting here preaching to everybody about how she's moving on, but still talking relentlessly about me and everybody on is just f**king ridiculous."

VPR's 11th season came to an end earlier this week, and left fans with many questions about the future of the show.

Though a producer declared "that's the end" in the final moments of the episode, titled "Plot Twist," ET confirmed that the installment was a season finale, not a series finale. A production pause is forthcoming, though, as ET previously reported that the show is skipping shooting in the summer for the first time ever.

While Bravo doesn't comment on casting, a source told ET, "There's always a possibility of a cast shakeup, or having the legacy cast members move to The Valley, but no decisions have been made yet."

Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion will kick off May 14, with subsequent episodes airing May 21 and May 28. Extended and uncensored versions of the shocking reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Then, on May 29, a special Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode featuring unexpected never-before-seen moments from the season will be available to stream on Peacock.

