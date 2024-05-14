Lala Kent is spilling some tea at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

During Tuesday's part one of VPR's three-part reunion, host Andy Cohen brought up Lala's strained relationship with Katie Maloney throughout season 11. Lala claimed that the distance between her and Katie dated back to a DM, which she said referenced her ongoing custody battle with Randall Emmett.

"You said, 'Get rid of your lawyers because what you need is a f**king therapist. You're a f**king clown,'" Lala claimed of Katie, who responded by insisting, "I didn't say get rid of your lawyers. I didn't say get rid of them. I think I did call you a clown, but I wasn't talking about your custody battle. I think I did say I'd recommend a therapist, which I think everyone needs a therapist."

Regardless of what was said, Lala noted, "This is what made it so that you and I were on rocky ground going into the summer... I felt abandoned by you this season."

Amid their already shaky relationship, Lala claimed that Katie's closed-door complaints about Ariana Madix were hard to reconcile with her onscreen support of her sandwich shop co-owner.

"It was beyond just the support she was getting. It was that she had basically abandoned you in the sandwich shop," Lala told Katie of Ariana's busy schedule amid her ex, Tom Sandoval's, cheating scandal. "This year last time you said she wasn't caught up on her rent for the sandwich shop."

One so-called abandonment came when Ariana left California to star in Chicago on Broadway.

"That was the one time I wish I would've gotten a little bit of a heads up, because I didn't find out about the Broadway thing until it was happening," Katie admitted. "OK, that would've been nice to know. The issues I was having were because of my own insecurities."

Lala was still perturbed by Katie's differences on and off camera, exclaiming, "You and I are truth tellers. We say s**t how it is. So why, when the cameras go up, am I suddenly the enemy when I'm talking about the same s**t we've spoken about on the phone?"

Lala went on to claim that Katie's on-camera behavior was a result of public support for Ariana amid Scandoval.

"It's no secret that Ariana is a fan favorite," Lala said. "You don't f**k around with that and I understand that."

That wasn't the case according to Katie, though, as she explained, "I came to you because I didn't want to go to her with the f**king drama. I didn't want to guilt her. I went to one of my other friends to vent about it, but if you're not someone I can confide in with that s**t then I'll go to somebody else. I didn't want to take it to her."

"We had a phone call and you lost your mind on me," Lala alleged. "I wanted to film a show that we've been filming, you guys for 11 years, and suddenly the name of the game is different. I wanted to play the same game that we've been playing for years."

"In 11 years I've been the same f**king person the entire time," Katie said, but Lala was quick to disagree.

"That's not true. You lost your mind," Lala said of the phone call, in which she encouraged Katie to tell Ariana about her feelings. "You said, 'I'm not going to say these things, because I've invested a lot of money in this sandwich shop.' You said to me, 'If you're going to f**k with my business, Lala, I'm going to f**k with yours.'"

"And honest to God I wanted to say to you, 'Something About Her is really Nothing About Her right now. You don't got a business, and mine is my livelihood that I support my child on, so how dare you try to f**k with it,'" she added.

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion will continue on May 21 and May 28. Extended and uncensored versions of the shocking reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock. Then, on May 29, a special Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode featuring unexpected never-before-seen moments from the season will be available to stream on Peacock.

