Tom Sandoval Reveals the Biggest Misconception About Scandoval

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Tom Sandoval didn't hold back when discussing various misconceptions and relationship dynamics surrounding Scandoval.

One of the most notable moments came when Sandoval was asked about the biggest misconception regarding Scandoval, a term often used to refer to his breakup with Ariana Madix.

Sandoval responded, "That this was some sort of like, I don’t know, I think people think this was just some sort of big scheme or big elaborate, put on, but it wasn’t. Obviously, making decisions but also getting lost in the motions and wanting to escape.”

When questioned about his attempts to communicate with Madix, particularly why he waited until a party during the filming of Vanderpump Rules to address the issue, Sandoval clarified, "I mean, I had actually made attempts to talk to her at home despite what she says. I did text her, I, you know, I did try to talk to her, but yeah."

Another significant topic was Sandoval's exchange with Scheana Shay, who accused him of weaponizing Madix’s private mental health issues against her. Sandoval refuted this accusation, stating, "I was not weaponizing, I felt like it was sort of a manipulation tactic of like, 'Hey, if you do this, I'm going to do this to myself' and that's why I brought it up because I felt like it was being used to leverage me, to push me into behaving a certain way."

Regarding the status of his former home with Madix, Sandoval said "we’re working on stuff" and assured that progress is being made in resolving any lingering issues.

Sandoval, though, remained tight-lipped about his ongoing legal matters with Rachel Leviss, emphasizing that he couldn't discuss the lawsuit.

In a reflective tone, Sandoval admitted that he hadn't been in contact with Leviss and expressed his efforts to take full accountability for their past interactions, stating, "I tried to take full accountability for what I did with Rachel and tried to learn from it and still continuing to learn."

