Anderson Cooper supports his close friend, Andy Cohen, who has faced intense scrutiny amid allegations from former Real Housewives stars.

In a recent interview with Vulture, 57-year-old Cooper says that 56-year-old Cohen is tirelessly working behind the scenes to maintain his standing in the entertainment industry. "Every day when I turn on my phone, I see content that Andy Cohen is responsible for," Cooper shares. "Much more so than any late-night host."

Despite the challenges, Cooper highlights Cohen's resilience, noting that while he "makes it look easy," he is "paddling really, really fast under the water." This metaphor comes amid the pressure Cohen has been under since Bravo opened an investigation into misconduct claims against him earlier this year.

In February, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney filed a lawsuit against Cohen and the Real Housewives franchise, accusing Cohen of offering cocaine to certain talent and granting special favors. McSweeney, 41, also alleged that the show exploited her alcohol issues for ratings and tolerated a work environment rife with sexual misconduct. Cohen has vehemently denied these allegations, with a representative previously telling ET, "The claims against Andy are completely false."

Adding to the controversy, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville accused Cohen of sexual harassment in February. She claimed Cohen invited her to watch him and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain have sex. Cohen dismissed this claim on social media but apologized for making an "inappropriate" joke during a 2022 phone exchange involving the trio.

Following an external investigation, Bravo announced that "an outside investigation" cleared Cohen of misconduct claims in the wake of allegations brought forward by Glanville and McSweeney.

A spokesperson for Bravo told ET that an "outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated."

In response, McSweeney's attorney, Gary Adelman, told ET in part, "Our opinion is that no one is going to believe this was a real investigation. We look forward to reviewing all of the interviews, evidence and final reports of the investigation that NBCU conducted, when we receive them during the Discovery phase of the lawsuit."

Glanville's team also released a comment to ET, stating, "Andy is very lucky because he has the powerhouse of NBC Universal and Warner Brothers behind him. But let's face it he knows exactly what he has done to women. This bogus investigation is simply just a way to protect their cash cow. I am fully confident that the truth will prevail."

The Bravo spokesperson additionally shared that Cohen's popular show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, currently in its 21st season, has been renewed.

