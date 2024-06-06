The women of The Real Housewives of Orange County are returning for season 18, and the newly released trailer promises nothing short of an explosion of drama.

Returning housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jenn Pedranti are joined by new cast members Katie Ginella and friend Alexis Bellino.

Bellino, who previously appeared in seasons 5-8, makes a controversial comeback as she flaunts her relationship with Beador's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. The trailer teases an explosive conflict between the ladies over the romance, with Beador accusing Bellino of wanting to "be her" and making vague allegations of extortion and blackmail. Emotional scenes show a distraught Beador branding Janssen a "monster."

Beador's personal troubles continue as she blows into a breathalyzer following a DUI, prompting Judge to confront her over not taking responsibility.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 cast - Bravo

Newcomer Ginella, a busy mom of four, wastes no time stirring the pot by branding Dubrow a "liar." Simpson is also seen calling out Dubrow for constantly discussing her body. Tensions escalate between Kirschenheiter and Dubrow as well, with the former in tears over her boyfriend Travis Mullen's ex-wife.

The trailer offers a glimpse of surprise cameos from RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, who takes a dig at RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson at what appears to be a Traitors-themed event.

Pedranti's engagement to Ryan Boyajian plays out on camera, though the women are later seen discussing claims that Boyajian is involved in a MLB money scandal, which he brushes off as "the Lord's plan."

With friendships fraying, exes resurfacing, legal scandals and plenty of feisty confrontations, RHOC season 18 is shaping up to be one of the most volatile iterations yet.

RHOC premieres on Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. This historic season marks the 100th installment across the entire Real Housewives franchise after an 18-year run spanning 11 cities.

