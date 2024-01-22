In a lavish celebration filled with surprises, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino enjoyed a romantic birthday weekend organized by her boyfriend, John Janssen.

A source tells ET that John orchestrated a delightful staycation weekend at the Surf and Sand Resort in Laguna Beach to celebrate Alexis' birthday. The festivities began on Friday afternoon when the couple arrived at the resort and were soon joined by some of Alexis' closest friends for a birthday dinner.

The highlight of the weekend was a Saturday morning couples massage at the resort's Aquaterra Spa, providing a relaxing start to the day for John and Alexis.

Later in the evening, Alexis' three children and her eldest child's girlfriend joined the couple at the resort for a picturesque sunset dinner at Splashes, the resort's restaurant overlooking the ocean.

Bellino, who was on the long-running Bravo reality TV series from season 5 through season 8, shares three children with her ex-husband, Jim Bellino. The pair tied the knot in 2005 before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

The birthday celebration featured a delectable menu, with Alexis indulging in yellowfin tuna crudo and seared scallops for dinner. The culinary experience was complemented by the breathtaking ocean view.

The surprises continued when the couple returned to their room after dinner. Alexis was pleasantly surprised to find that John had arranged for the room to be adorned for her birthday, complete with flowers, candles, bath bombs, and desserts.

Expressing her gratitude, Alexis tells ET, "I am so happy, this was the perfect birthday!"

Before dating Bellino, Janssen was in a relationship with RHOC star Shannon Beador, but the couple called it quits in late 2022 after more than three years together.

Following Beador and Janssen's split, Bellino and Andy Bohn ended things in September nearly three years after they got engaged.

While at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Beador opened up about her breakup, telling ET that she had not spoken to Janssen "for over a month and I don't have any intention [to]."

In January 2023 while on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Beador said she was "blindsided" by the breakup.

"We had finished filming [season 17 of] the show, and my relationship is always a topic of what's going on," she recalled. "John and I filmed together and it was great. I thought, 'God, we're gonna get there.'"

But then, despite the romantic dinner they shared for the cameras, and kind words they exchanged, Janssen told her one week later that he wanted to end their relationship.

"So that's why," she said emotionally, "I felt blindsided."

