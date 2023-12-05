Shannon Beador's ex is dating someone new. A source confirms to ET that John Janssen has been "casually seeing" Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino for a while.

On Nov. 30, an eyewitness spotted Janssen and Bellino cozied up in a booth at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar, which was previously a regular date-night location for Beador and Janssen.

"They entered through the back door and were very affectionate throughout their meal," the eyewitness tells ET.

People was first to report news of the romance.

Beador and Janssen called in quits in late 2022 after more than three years of dating. During a January appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Beador said she was "blindsided" by Janssen's decision to end things.

Then, in September, People reported that Bellino and Andy Bohn had split, nearly three years after they got engaged.

Bellino exited RHOC one season before Beador signed on, though she is rumored to be making a return to the Bravo reality series for its upcoming 18th season.

While Bellino and Beador have yet to cross paths on RHOC, the former woman's ex-husband, Jim Bellino, previously sued both the latter woman and Tamra Judge for defamation. The courts ultimately ruled in Beador's favor, according to People.

Last month at BravoCon, Beador addressed her breakup, telling ET, "We have not spoken for over a month and I don't have any intention [to]."

During the same interview, Beador also spoke about her October DUI arrest, for which she was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 40 hours of community service and a nine-month-long alcohol program.

"I've spent the last month focusing on myself," Beador told ET. "I went to a program for 28 days. I have started and I'm continuing to eliminate toxic and unhealthy things in my life."

RELATED CONTENT: