Alexis Bellino isn’t exactly aching to hold an orange again.

The longtime Real Housewives of Orange County star popped up on last week’s episode for a surprise lunch with current cast member Emily Simpson. It was Alexis’ first time back on the show since her exit after season eight. But, the reality star tells ET, it didn't make her miss her RHOC days.

"I loved my time that I had on Housewives, it grew me a lot, it taught me a lot," she says. "I think that I have turned that chapter. I will do another cameo, I just don’t wanna -- I just think that time, that's gone."

Alexis' time on reality TV, however, is not gone. The 42-year-old is currently appearing on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with her mother, Penelope. ET spoke with Alexis at the series’ 100th episode celebration in Los Angeles.

"I was at a really big low when I did decide to take this task on," she shares. "I had just moved out of my home and bought a new home with my children a month before, but I thought if one relationship failed, with my marriage, then why not fix everything that I can with my mom and build my family up, and work on other parts of my life then?"

"It actually helped more than I thought it would," she continues. "I mean, to an extent that I thought my mom and I had one issue and then, once we did the show, I was like , 'Ohh, OK! Actually you fixed, like, three things.' So, yeah, I feel much better. My mom and I are way closer than we've ever been."

Alexis appeared on a previous season of Marriage Boot Camp with her now ex-husband, Jim Bellino. The two separated in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

"It was definitely rocky at first," she says of the split. "We've definitely had our -- I mean, going through any divorce, I think there's the time when you… it's rocky for a while. And Jim and I are now at a place where we're good friends and we are understanding how to co-parent and where our places are. We're friends, which is all we can ask for, 'cause we weren't friends for a while!"

Alexis has found love again since her divorce with Drew Bohn, whom she’s been seeing for about eight months. Drew stepped out with Alexis for the Marriage Boot Camp party.

"We definitely have a special love," Alexis gushes. "You know, seeing it in each other’s faces every day, just in our smiles and laughs and giggles and obviously, like, the interactions with the children and all that, ‘cause we got a pretty good, pretty big crew right now. So, yeah, we cherish our time together."

Alexis has three children from her marriage to Jim, while Drew is a dad of four himself. While the pair didn’t divulge whether they plan to expand their brood together, they did hint that marriage is in their future!

"I know it seems new to everyone else, but we feel like we've already lived, like, a lifetime because of everything that we've been through," Alexis shares. "All the crap we've gone through in the last few months. But I said, no, I would not marry again when I was dating and then, when I met him, he changed my world. Yeah, changed it for sure."

Bravo fans will (likely) get to see Alexis and Drew’s love on screen soon, too! The pair is rumored to appear on the current season of Below Deck, which filmed in Thailand. During Alexis’ recent RHOC appearance, she mentioned having just returned from there.

"I don’t know if I’m allowed to [confirm that]?" Alexis offers, with a laugh, in response to the reports.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv, while Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brandi Glanville Talks Bonding With Kelly Dodd and Returning to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Farrah Abraham Has an Interesting Idea for How She Could Return to 'Teen Mom' (Exclusive)

Aaron Carter Addresses Recent Drama and Shares the Meaning Behind His New Face Tattoo

Aubrey O'Day Wants to Be on a Celebrity Edition of TLC's '90 Day Fiance' (Exclusive)