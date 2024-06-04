Hilaria Baldwin could have been a Real Housewife before her family signed up for their new TLC show.

In the upcoming June 5th episode of Kelly Ripa's podcast, SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera, Bravo host Andy Cohen discloses that he had previously discussed the possibility of Hilaria joining the Real Housewives franchise.

The revelation comes after Ripa jokingly suggests that Hilaria, given her residence in the city, could be a good fit for The Real Housewives of New York City.

"Well, we actually had a discussion with her a little while ago about that," Cohen confirms to Ripa.

However, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host clarifies that the conversation was more "exploratory" and "didn't go much further." He notes that while the idea was "an interesting" one, Hilaria ultimately did not join the Housewives lineup.

When Ripa ponders whether Cohen might consider doing a Baldwin-focused spinoff, the Bravo executive seems intrigued by the concept. However, the podcast episode was filmed before the Baldwins announced their new show.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin - Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

"Keeping Up With the Baldwins. Keeping Up With the Baldwinitos," Cohen muses, drawing a comparison to the Kardashian family's long-running reality franchise.

However, Cohen acknowledges the potential challenges, pointing out Alec Baldwin's desire to control how his family is portrayed.

"I wonder how Alec would feel about surrendering control of his portrayal to someone else," Cohen says.

The disclosure follows Alec and Hilaria's recent announcement about their new reality series, which will premiere on TLC in 2025. During their playful announcement video, the couple teased the possibility of adding more children to their family.

In March, Kyle Richards shared her thoughts on a potential new addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, expressing her desire for Hilaria to join the reality show.

On an episode of Ripa's podcast, Ripa and co-host Jan Schillay questioned Kyle about her ideal addition to the RHOBH lineup. "I have a new one, I think," Kyle said of Hilaria. She lives in New York, but maybe she would move."

Despite admitting uncertainty about pronouncing Hilaria's name correctly, Kyle expressed her belief that it would be fitting for the situation. The suggestion caught the attention of Ripa and Schillay, who noted the Baldwins' interest in venturing into reality television.

"They’re looking for a reality show. He told us. He told us," Schillay said.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin - Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

"Wait, that’s right. Wait a minute. Hang on. Alec Baldwin on this here podcast said they are looking for a reality show," Ripa chimed in, referring to her November interview with the 65-year-old actor.

Kyle revealed that she had previously discussed the idea with Alec, hinting that 40-year-old Hilaria was open to joining the RHOBH cast if she ever moved to Los Angeles.

However, Alec clarified while on Ripa's podcast that his family's interest in reality TV stems from a desire to work from home in New York City.

Hilaria and Alec, who married in 2012, are parents to seven children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María, and Ilaria. Alec also shares a daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, and recently became a grandfather following the birth of Ireland's daughter, Holland, with André Allen Anjos.

The full episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen will premiere Wednesday, June 5. New episodes of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa are available every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.

