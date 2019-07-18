It’s hard to get out of a lie when it was captured on camera.

That’s a lesson Ramona Singer is seemingly refusing to learn, though, in ET’s exclusive first look at part two of The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 reunion. When host Andy Cohen recites a laundry list of white lies Ramona told this season, she first denies that she was lying.

"I didn’t realize that was a lie, sorry!" she exclaims, before spiraling into a defense that doesn’t make much sense.

"When you talk loud, you sound like a moron," Bethenny Frankel cautions.

The conversation circles around to focus on the reasoning behind Ramona’s lies, specifically why she excluded her co-stars from her birthday celebration.

"I wanted my birthday to be personal, for me, and not to be filmed," she explains. "Normally, I’d invite the girls, but if I invited them, then we’d have to film and I didn’t want to film this year."

"Oh, now I’m your 'reality TV friend?'" Sonja Morgan fires back. "Oh, I’m your 'reality TV friend?' I can be there and not be filmed."

“You guys have had a million lunches not filmed,” Bethenny adds.

"I would like to say something, I was hurt," Sonja then tells Ramona. "My heart skipped a beat! How can you tell my friends that you’re trying to break into society with as you’re reaching your 70s, 'Oh, Sonja’s not invited' … I know them longer than you do! And you’re not there when it’s just a tete-a-tete with us at private clubs. So, you made yourself look bad."

Watch it all play out here:

ET spoke with Luann de Lesseps after taping the reunion, which she summed up as "interesting."

"It's always interesting to hear what's going on in people's mind, because you don't always get that when you're watching the show, because things aren't said, things aren't explained," she shared. "So, I feel like that's a good time, when we do the reunion, for people to understand what's going through your mind at the time something was shot, and when we do the reunion of course, we filmed the season, six, seven months ago, so I think we're all in a different place and you get to understand what was going through our minds at that moment."



The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

