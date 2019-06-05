So, turns out, life may not be a cabaret after all.

While Luann de Lesseps has been living her best life as a "cabaret star" all season long on The Real Housewives of New York City, her co-stars haven’t exactly been buying into the fantasy. It all comes to a head on the group’s all-cast trip to Miami, and ET has your exclusive first look at Ramona Singer’s awkward conversation with Luann about her diva attitude.

While the rest of the ladies hang inside, seemingly eating eggs a la Francaise, Ramona pulls Luann outside for a heart-to-heart that quickly flatlines. It’s Luann’s first interaction with any of her girlfriends after a tense dinner the night before, which Luann fled from after feeling attacked… and ended with a seemingly intoxicated Sonja Morgan crashing to the floor. (Spoiler alert: it seems Sonja is perfectly fine after taking the spill, despite the cliffhanger of an ambulance arriving at the house.)

"Last night was pretty awful, don’t you agree?" Luann remarks, seemingly referencing her post-dinner conversation with Bethenny Frankel, in which Bethenny told Lu that she acts entitled and that her cabaret career has gone to her head.

"You know, girlfriends are supposed to build you up, not tear you down," Luann tells Ramona. "I think they have a problem with my success is the problem."

"Oh, I don’t think so," Ramona replies, to which Luann quickly says, "I love doing what I do. I found something I love."

'We love that you love that," Ramona says, but Luann quickly shuts her down.

"No, you don’t!" she fires back. "You try to rip it apart. All of them do! After falling on my f**king face, all they have to do is rip me down."

Check out the full conversation here:

Ramona tells Luann that the general feeling for the group is that the "Money Can’t Buy You Class" singer is "aloof" and "condescending," but Luann isn’t hearing it and tells Ramona that everyone just doesn’t want to support her.

Cut to the ladies inside, who are having their own side conversation about Luann, with Sonja saying she’s not sure any of them can get through to their friend.

"She’s not aware of it, No. 1," Dorinda Medley says. "And B, she doesn’t want to acknowledge it and C, she doesn’t believe it, so…"

"Well, she’s surrounded by people who tell her she’s God," Sonja says, as the show returns focus to Luann and Ramona.

"They also don’t realize I’m trying to stay sober and you’re getting wasted," Luann says. "I can be around people who drink, I can’t be around sloppy drunks! And they don’t want to see me do well, which is really disappointing. They don’t want to see me doing well."

"Luann, that is completely wrong!" Ramona scoffs. "Luann, we’re all very proud of how you turned your life around last year."

To see where things go next, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

