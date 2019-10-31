If Real Housewives doesn’t work out, Ramona Singer might just have a future on a different Bravo show, Million Dollar Listing New York.

ET has your exclusive first look at the Real Housewives of New York City star's guest appearance on the real estate show, and it's classic Ramona. The outspoken 62-year-old is on hand for a "socialite" open house for one of Ryan Serhant’s listings, and she just can't help but give her two cents… about everything. After stuffing her face from the display of free food, Ramona channels her own inner real estate agent, critiquing every inch of the luxury apartment, much to Ryan and co-star Luis Ortiz's chagrin.

"I just know what I did to sell my apartment," Ramona offers, referencing the recent renovation she did on her Upper East Side condo before putting it on the market. "So, I’m giving you my feedback. Decor is like fashion. This is not in fashion."

As Ramona begins tearing apart more rooms -- "Seriously, I think this looks kind of old and dated" -- Ryan and Luis make the decision to separate her from the rest of the open house guests.

Watch the comedy unfold here:

"I am taking care of Ramona," Luis laments in a confessional. "That is twice the amount of work that [Ryan] claims he's put into this listing."

Check out Ramona's full appearance on the season finale of Million Dollar Listing New York, airing Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

