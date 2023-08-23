Bravo's Big Apple bunch packs a punch of juicy drama still to come on The Real Housewives of New York City season 14!

ET has your exclusive first look at the midseason teaser for the RHONY reboot, with flirtatious fun and fiery feuds heating up across all boroughs, and even going international with the cast's trip to Anguilla. It seems much goes down for the apple holders -- Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Ubah Hassan and Sai De Silva -- in the Caribbean. There's petty drama, like the women questioning whether Jenna skipped traveling with them to avoid flying in coach, and more serious stuff, as in Ubah and Erin's hot tub face-off, punctuated by each lady lobbing the b-word at the other.

Back home, Jessel attempts to spice up her much-discussed sex life with husband Pavit Randhawa, as new questions emerge -- courtesy of Erin and Sai -- about whether Pavit's planned trip to Vietnam is less of a vacation and more of a sex-cation. After that conversation makes its way back to Jessel, she accuses Erin of being in Sai's ear, "or sitting on her shoulder, doing whatever the f**k parrots do." Cut to: Erin popping up at Brynn's birthday party in parrot paraphernalia, Sai playing bodyguard, protecting her from Jessel.

"This is my pet parrot!" Sai informs Jessel. "Don't talk to her! Don't talk to my pet parrot!"

Watch it play out here:

That seemingly lighthearted face-off is quickly overshadowed by a more intense one, as Sai breaks the fourth wall during a shouting match with Brynn over whether she said something (yet-to-be revealed) on camera or off, which seemingly has consequences within the group.

"It was not on f**king camera!" Sai screams in Brynn's face.

Of course, there's some comedy, too, largely thanks to Brynn, who scarfs down on leftovers she finds in her bed ("This is probably why I'm not married," she muses with a mouthful) and peruses a sex shop's offering -- which Jessel calls "jewelry for your butt" -- only to tell the sales associate, "Butt stuff, I'm saving for my husband."

"Understandable," he replies.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

