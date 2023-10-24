Richard Roundtree, 'Shaft' Star, Dead at 81

Richard Roundtree has died. The actor, best known for his starring role in Shaft, died on Tuesday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer with his family at his bedside, his agency and manager confirmed to ET. Roundtree was 81.

"Artists & Representatives Agency mourns the loss of our friend and client Richard Roundtree," the agency said in a statement. "His trailblazing career changed the face of entertainment around the globe and his enduring legacy will be felt for generations to come. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Roundtree, who's considered the first Black action hero, was best known for his role of detective John Shaft in Shaft, an action thriller that was released in 1971. He reprised the role in the franchise's subsequent sequels and TV show. Roundtree also played John Shaft in both the 2000 and 2019 reboots, both of which starred Samuel L. Jackson.

Roundtree's other film credits include Inchon, Se7en, George of the Jungle and Moving On. On TV, Roundtree appeared on Roots, Alias, Desperate Housewives and Family Reunion.

Roundtree's Being Mary Jane co-star Gabrielle Union reacted to his death on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Working with Richard Roundtree was a dream. Getting to hang with him & our Being Mary Jane family was always a good ass time with the best stories & laughs. He was ALWAYS the coolest man in the room with the BEST vibes & ppl would literally run over to come see him. He was simply the best & we all loved him."

Comedian Loni Love took to X to mourn Roudtree's death, writing, "Sad to hear of the passing of Richard Roundtree.. He was fabulous as John Shaft at a time when there were few leading Black men in film. He put the sexy and cool in being a detective. Rest well. Condolences to his family."

