Ricki Lake Hits the Red Carpet Following 30-Pound Weight Loss

Ricki Lake made a dazzling appearance at the 74th annual ACE Eddie Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, continuing to confidently show off her slimmed-down figure.

The 55-year-old Hairspray actress recently revealed her remarkable 30-pound weight loss achieved in just four months. She graced the event alongside Cry-Baby co-star Mink Stole and director John Waters.

Lake wore a chic ensemble comprising of a sheer black top tucked into a leather miniskirt and knee-high boots. Her short locks, styled in soft waves, framed her glowing makeup look, complete with smoky eyes and a glossy nude lip.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

John Lamparski/Getty Images

During the ceremony, Lake joined Stole on stage to present an award, marking a reunion of their past collaborations, including Hairspray and Cry-Baby. Waters, the acclaimed director behind these films, was honored with the ACE Golden Eddie Award for his distinguished contribution to cinema.

The ACE Eddie Awards, which recognize excellence in film and television editing, saw notable wins for Oppenheimer and The Holdovers in the Best Edited Feature Film categories.

Lake's red carpet appearance follows her recent Instagram post documenting her weight loss journey, which began in October 2023. In her heartfelt message, she shared her pride in achieving a healthier lifestyle alongside her husband, Ross Burningham, without relying on pharmaceuticals.

Lake's dedication to health and self-improvement resonates with her fans, who have supported her through various stages of her career, including her iconic role as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray and her successful talk show, Ricki Lake.

In September 2022, Lake opened up to ET about her journey to self-love and acceptance, sharing, "I've never been more content or happy in my life."

"I think losing Christian to bipolar and suicide and going through that loss, like the way he loved me and losing him, I now love myself the way he loved me," she said of her late ex-husband, Christian Evans, who died in 2017. "It's like I've come to this place of self-acceptance and self-love through that relationship and losing him."

Lake announced her marriage to Burningham in January 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: