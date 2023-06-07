Ricki Lake Shares Intimate Photos of Her Home Birth: 'Changed Every Cell of My Being'
Ricki Lake Poses Naked Outdoors to Celebrate 'Complete Self-Acce…
Elliot Page Reveals Secret Past Romance With Kate Mara in Upcomi…
'Wild 'N Out' Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32
DC Young Fly Addresses His Partner Ms Jacky Oh’s Death at 32
Why Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split (Source)
Ashton Kutcher Shuts Down Matt Rife's Wish to Date Wife Mila Kun…
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
Why Grayson Chrisley Feels Like Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentence…
Taylor Swift's Rumored Boyfriend Matty Healy Stops Mid Show for …
Jessie J Gives Birth to First Child
Katherine Heigl Addresses Her Controversial 'Grey's Anatomy' Exi…
How Tallulah Willis' Family Reacted to Her Essay on Eating Disor…
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Katherine Heigl Says Karev and Izzie Ending Up…
EXCLUSIVE: Tim McGraw Says Daughter Gracie Is 'Way More Talented…
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Praise Each Other’s Fashion Sense …
Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Confirm…
Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…
Watch Timothée Chalamet Dance While Partying With Zendaya
Ricki Lake is taking a look back at one of the most profound events of her life: her home birth.
More than two decades ago, the former daytime talk show host and actress gave birth to her second son, Owen Sussman, with ex-husband Rob Sussman, in a bathtub in her New York City apartment. The birth was later shown in the headline-making 2008 documentary, The Business of Being Born, which Lake co-produced. In black-and-white pictures of the moment that she posted on Instagram, fans can see Lake in the tub water holding her newborn child.
"Happy #internationalhomebirthday!," she captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday. "Found these gems from almost exactly 22 years ago. My home water birth in my 🛀 bathtub changed every cell of my being. Full stop. It healed me in deep and profound ways, from childhood sexual abuse, to body image issues, and so much more. I found my power, my passion and true calling that day in the my west village apartment."
Continued Lake, "Today (and everyday) I want to honor all the home #birthworkerseverywhere. It has been my greatest honor to shine a light on #homebirth and midwifery care with #thebusinessofbeingborn So hopeful and inspired to bring #bobb to the next generation.
#theunfinishedbusinessofbeingborn#comingsoon #purpose#ilovemidwives #ilovedoulas #doulas #doulas #naturalbirth #homebirth."
A day earlier, the star shared a current photo of herself naked in a bathtub, commemorating her "complete self-acceptance."
"Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!) Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love," she captioned the special portrait. "Ross, you make every adventure the most fun ever. Oh and #millvalley is the sh*t!
#nature #redwoods #love #gratitude #groundedeuphoria#selflove."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ricki Lake Embraces Herself in Nude Bathtub Photo
Maury Povich, Ricki Lake & Sally Jessy Raphael Remember Jerry Springer
Ricki Lake Shares Tattoo She Got in Her Late Ex-Husband's Memory
Ricki Lake on Accepting Her Hair Loss After Keeping Secret for Years
Related Gallery