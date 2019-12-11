Baby Lucia is growing up so fast!

Ricky Martin shared a rare photo of his 11-month-old daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef, whom he shares with husband Jwan Yosef, on Instagram on Wednesday. In the pic, little Lucia is wearing an adorable tiger bath towel while her famous father holds her up, her blue eyes wide while she puts her hand on Martin.

"La dueña de mis sueños. #BabyLucia," which translates to "the owner of my dreams," the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer captioned the pic. Martin and Yosef welcomed Luci last Christmas Eve. The two are also fathers to 11-year-old twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, and son Renn, who was born in October.

ET caught up with Martin ahead of the Latin GRAMMYs, where he opened up about his amazing family and taking them on the road while he tours.

"They chose me as Daddy, so they knew what life was going to be like before they were even born," he told ET. "That's the way I see it. I'm a very spiritual guy and that's the way I see things. You should see beautiful Lucia clap and she dances…She's got the rhythm."

He also shared that he sings a lot to his baby girl and she can't get enough of it.

Hear more of what he had to say in the video below.

