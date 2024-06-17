Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's children are following in their parents' fashionable footsteps!

The couple's two sons, 2-year-old RZA and 9-month-old Riot, starred alongside their dad in a sweet new Father's Day campaign for Bottega Veneta.

The photos and videos show Rocky clad in casual pieces from the Italian luxury brand as he plays with his sons, who are both outfitted in white onesies with "best dad" stitched inside a heart on the back.

The campaign also includes artist Carrie Mae Weems, whom Rocky quotes in his caption.

"'TO ALL THE FATHERS WHO DARE TO DREAM / AND ALL THE FATHERS WHO DARE TO LOVE' - Carrie Mae Weems," he shared.



"IT WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK ALONGSIDE MY CHILDREN & FAMILY X MATTHIEU BLAZY X BOTTEGA VENETA X CARRIE MAE WEEMS TO BRING U THIS HEARTFELT FATHERS DAY PIECE," the caption continued. "THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA ❤️ HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP #BOTTEGAVENETA."

Earlier this year, Rihanna told ET that while she initially struggled with how to dress her sons, she found the perfect inspiration right in front of her.

"When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky," she shared. "Because I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack -- their dad.'"

And her boys have also inspired her own clothing designs. The Fenty founder told ET that her sons provided her with creative motivation for her children's line with Puma.

"My inspiration for design has been -- I've gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we're doing the Creepers," she said. "It's really fun, it's cute to see my kids like wear stuff that… I made and designed. It’s really incredible."

