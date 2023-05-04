Rihanna 's pregnancy style just won't let up!

On Wednesday night, the pregnant singer was seen out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky for a date night in New York City. Rihanna's baby bump was the star of the show, as she bared it underneath a long leather trench by Acne Studios, paired with a matching mini-skirt and thigh high boots.

Rocky, who is the self-proclaimed fashion killa, was equally chic in a pair of light denim jeans, paired with a plaid shirt, which he layered under a blue coat.

The couple's evening out came after they shut down the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday in NYC.

SPLASH

Making their grand entrance, Rihanna wore a custom design by Valentino. As she and Rocky arrived inside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the "Umbrella" singer was draped in a silk faille cape with 30 camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves. As she made her way up the steps, Rihanna revealed the silk faille dress, complete with a 16-foot train. The look was designed by the Fenty Beauty founder and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

For his part, the "Goldie" rapper paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in an ensemble by Gucci.

ET's Rachel Smith had some fun with the couple on the carpet, as they dished about their fashion choices and expanding their family.

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"It's so different from the first one," shared Rihanna, who announced she was expecting baby number two in February. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."

Rihanna wasn't letting baby number two slow her down, adding, "I feel good. I feel energetic."

When it comes to their son, who will celebrate his first birthday this month, the proud parents couldn't help but gush over their baby boy.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it," Rihanna told ET.

Rocky added, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."

