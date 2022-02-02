News

Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump in New Pic Posted to Instagram

By Zach Seemayer‍
Rihanna isn't hiding anything anymore! The singer and fashion mogul is showing off her baby bump once more in a new, celebratory pic.

The songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of her burgeoning baby bump, which she bared by raising her jersey top above her stomach in a candid bathroom selfie

"How the gang pulled up to black history month," the 33-year-old expectant mom captioned the sweet slideshow post, which also included a trio of photos from her pregnancy shoot last week, when she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky initially revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Over the weekend, the singer  showed off her bare baby bump in a pink coat and jeans while she held hands with her 33-year-old beau. The couple was in A$AP's hometown of Harlem in New York City.

A source told ET on Tuesday that the cute couple are "so happy about her pregnancy."

"Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source shares. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."

The source says that the pair "were trying to keep the news private for a while, but they felt ready to share it now and are so excited."

"Rihanna and A$AP have such a strong bond and they can't wait to experience parenthood together," the source adds.

Another source told ET on Monday that the couple is feeling very blessed that they're having a baby together, and that they already considered themselves a family but having a baby together makes that bond even stronger. 

"They enjoyed keeping the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could, but they're thrilled to be able to share the news with their fans," the source said.

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since 2020, and in May, A$AP called Rihanna the love of his life in an interview with GQ.

"Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.

