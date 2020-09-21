Shopping

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty: Take 25% Off All Beauty Brushes and Tools

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
rihanna in seoul
Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Superstar Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is offering a special deal for two days only: Take 25% off all brushes and tools, exclusively on the celebrity beauty brand's website. This deal ends on Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

No promo code is needed to score this discount -- just head to the site and start adding to cart. Included among these limited time markdowns are brushes for bronzer, powder, highlighter and eyeshadow, plus makeup sponges and brush sets.

In addition to the current deal on brushes and tools, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line offers tons of eyeshadow palette options, liquid liner trios and lipstick shades; the brand new Holo'Daze collection is also on our wish list. Standard three-day shipping and returns are free on all orders. And don't forget to shop the new Fenty Skin collection while you're on the site!

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and as the true tastemaker she is, the brand quickly came to dominate the beauty industry with innovative makeup products that cater to every skin tone (cosmetic items like the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, for example, come in 50 shades). Celebrities, makeup professionals, influencers and fans alike immediately became obsessed with the brand.

Ahead, shop our top picks for Fenty Beauty makeup brushes that are on sale right now as well as ET Style's other must-have picks from Rihanna's beauty company.

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty
Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty
Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty

Score the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, Precision Concealer Brush 180, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120, all for 25% off.

REGULARLY $126

Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190
Fenty Beauty
Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190
Fenty Beauty
Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190
Fenty Beauty
A super plush beauty brush that "hugs" the contours of your face for the perfect bronzer application.
REGULARLY $36

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty
Fenty STUNNA LIP PAINT LONGWEAR FLUID LIP COLOR
Fenty
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty

This lip paint has a weightless matte finish with a lip defining precision wand.

Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Fenty
Fenty PRO KISS'R LUSCIOUS LIP BALM
Fenty
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Fenty

This creamy and lightweight lip balm has the best non-sticky formula for smooth feel with every swipe.

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty
Fenty SNAP SHADOWS MIX & MATCH EYESHADOW PALETTE
Fenty
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty

The new shade Money is super, um, rich. This a must-have mini palette.

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara
Fenty
FULL FRONTAL VOLUME, LIFT & CURL MINI MASCARA
Fenty
Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara
Fenty

The ultimate long-wear mini mascara for the perfect lift and curl on the go. 

Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer
Fenty
Fenty Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer
Fenty

This creamy liquid concealer provides medium to full coverage in 50 matte shades.

Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Fenty
Fenty BROW MVP SCULPTING WAX PENCIL & STYLER
Fenty
Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Fenty

A long-wear hold wax pencil to shape, style and set your brows. 

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick
Fenty Beauty

A limited-edition satin lipstick that drenches lips in bold color.

REGULARLY $20

Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty

This eyeshadow palette features 16 shades ranging from matte to shimmer finishes.

REGULARLY $59

RELATED CONTENT: 

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Line Is Finally Here -- Shop Now

ET Style’s Honest Review of Rihanna’s Fenty Skin

Easy Beauty Treatments You Can Do Right at Home

The Best Gel Nail Kits for At-Home Manicures

Related Gallery