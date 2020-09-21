Rihanna's Fenty Beauty: Take 25% Off All Beauty Brushes and Tools
Superstar Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is offering a special deal for two days only: Take 25% off all brushes and tools, exclusively on the celebrity beauty brand's website. This deal ends on Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
No promo code is needed to score this discount -- just head to the site and start adding to cart. Included among these limited time markdowns are brushes for bronzer, powder, highlighter and eyeshadow, plus makeup sponges and brush sets.
In addition to the current deal on brushes and tools, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line offers tons of eyeshadow palette options, liquid liner trios and lipstick shades; the brand new Holo'Daze collection is also on our wish list. Standard three-day shipping and returns are free on all orders. And don't forget to shop the new Fenty Skin collection while you're on the site!
Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and as the true tastemaker she is, the brand quickly came to dominate the beauty industry with innovative makeup products that cater to every skin tone (cosmetic items like the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, for example, come in 50 shades). Celebrities, makeup professionals, influencers and fans alike immediately became obsessed with the brand.
Ahead, shop our top picks for Fenty Beauty makeup brushes that are on sale right now as well as ET Style's other must-have picks from Rihanna's beauty company.
Score the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, Precision Concealer Brush 180, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120, all for 25% off.
This lip paint has a weightless matte finish with a lip defining precision wand.
This creamy and lightweight lip balm has the best non-sticky formula for smooth feel with every swipe.
The new shade Money is super, um, rich. This a must-have mini palette.
The ultimate long-wear mini mascara for the perfect lift and curl on the go.
This creamy liquid concealer provides medium to full coverage in 50 matte shades.
A long-wear hold wax pencil to shape, style and set your brows.
A limited-edition satin lipstick that drenches lips in bold color.
This eyeshadow palette features 16 shades ranging from matte to shimmer finishes.
