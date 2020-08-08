Riley Curry is a star! Steph and Ayesha Curry's 8-year-old daughter showed off her impressive dance moves in a video shared by her mom on Saturday. The clip shows Riley getting down to Beyoncé's song "Already."

Wearing a yellow-and-white printed ensemble with a black-and-white checkered jacket and dark sunglasses, Riley puts on a show while standing on the bed of a truck. Her 5-year-old sister, Ryan, is also seen in the clip, adorably singing along to the Black Is King tune.

"A little Saturday inspiration. My baby girls. They are LOVING Black Is King," Ayesha captioned the Instagram post.

Riley is no stranger to the spotlight, stealing the show at her famous father's basketball press conferences and games when she was younger. She's also known for nailing the "Nae Nae" when she was just three years old.

Riley isn't the only Black Is King fan. The Beyhive has been raving over the project, with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Adele and Keke Palmer taking to social media to praise the visuals, costumes, cinematography and more.

One of the most talked about scenes in the visual album is the backyard tea party, which features Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, and her and JAY-Z's 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Fashion curator Zerina Akers, who worked closely with co-director Kwasi Fordjour, shared with ET that Blue gets to decide when she wants to be a part of a scene.

"The cool thing about Blue that not a lot of people know is that a lot of times she chooses when she wants to [be involved]," Akers shared. "She may see her mother doing a shot she thinks is cool. When she sees something in it, she may be like, 'I want to do that, can I have a turn to do that?'"

"She gets up and she just kind of does her thing," she added. "It all kind of comes to life."

See some of Blue's scenes below.

