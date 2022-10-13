Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has tested positive for the second time, and it has now forced him to cancel the remaining dates on his North American tour.

The 82-year-old legend took to Twitter on Thursday and announced he was surprised to learn that he tested positive for COVID-19 again. Following that diagnosis, Starr said, "the rest of the tour is off." He added, "I send you peace and love."

It's unclear if Ringo's experiencing any kind of symptoms or the severity of the case.

Ringo and his All-Starr Band had remaining dates Friday at San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California; Saturday at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California; Sunday at the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and Oct. 19 and 20 at the famed Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City.

I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒🥦🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/lmniGLE9dZ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 13, 2022

The devastating news comes just weeks after Ringo's verified Instagram account announced on Oct. 3 that Ringo contracted COVID and, as a result, the tour would be on hold "while he recuperates." At that point, seven tour dates were affected in Michigan, Minnesota and throughout Canada.

Also earlier this month, Ringo announced he and his band recorded a live album at the Greek Theatre. It's set to drop on Nov. 25 on DVD, Blu-Ray, CD and available on a special yellow double LP as a record store day exclusive. The album's announcement also revealed that the collection commemorates the band's "2019 performance at the Greek Theater, captured nearly 30 years to the day when Ringo and his very first All Starr Band played there on September 3, 1989."

