Ringo Starr Suffers Fall On Stage During Concert

Ringo Starr took a tumble during a recent concert, but recovered like a pro.

The 83-year-old musician was performing in New Mexico on Wednesday when, as seen in footage published by TMZ, he tripped and fell on stage during his band's encore. Starr had exited the stage for a quick break, but hit the ground as he ran back up a small flight of stairs to sing "Give Peace A Chance." Making light of the situation, he joked to the audience, "I fell over just to tell you that" before exiting the stage.

Back in July, the former Beatles drummer was all smiles as he joined Sheila E. for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

US percussionist Sheila E. (R) hugs British musician Ringo Starr during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on July 12, 2023. Sheila E., who is receiving the 2,759th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is being honored in the category of Recording. - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Starr's former bandmate, Paul McCartney, recently made headlines this summer when he revealed that the Beatles are planning to release a new record using artificial intelligence. McCartney -- who, along with Starr, are the only living band members -- said that AI had been used to extricate the late John Lennon's vocals from a previous track.

"It's a very interesting thing," McCartney, 81, said in an interview with BBC Radio, referring to AI. "It's something we're all sort of tackling at the moment in terms of trying to deal with what's it mean."

He added, "All of that is kind of scary, but it's the future."

The band's so-called "final song" is rumored to be the unreleased 1978 track, "Now And Then." In an interview with Variety, Starr offered some clarity on the project.

"It’s not down to AI," he said. "It’s not like we’re pretending anything. That is actually John’s voice, Paul’s voice and bass playing, George on rhythm guitar and me on drums. And the two things that are new are Paul’s bass and me on drums. … I really worked at it just months ago here. And it works. It’s a beautiful song. You know, for all the madness going on around it, it’s still a beautiful track. And our last track."

Harry Hammond/V&A Images/Getty Images

As for why the song is coming back around now, Starr quipped, "I don’t know. Paul must’ve had a slow day."

McCartney reached out to see if Starr wanted to work on the track, and they began moving forward, with Starr performing both drums and vocals.

"It is moving," he said, "because the four of us are there, and there won’t be ever again."

